You're Completely Wasting This Cut Of Beef If You're Using It For Stew

A rich bowl of beef stew doesn't need much else to be a complete meal. The succulent chunks of meat and tender vegetables in a deeply flavorful, deliciously thick broth check all the right boxes. However, avoid the costly mistake of using a premium cut to make the dish. While it may seem reasonable to suppose a pricier cut makes a better stew, in an interview with Tasting Table, Jesse Moore, a corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, says high-end cuts aren't ideal for stews. "Those types of cuts are wasted in the long cooking times," he explains. Prime cuts like ribeye, a favorite of Michelin chefs, are pricey largely because of their texture, which is easily apparent without extensive cooking. A home-cooked slow cooker beef stew, on the other hand, tenderizes the meat at a low temperature over a longer time frame. In fact, one of the reasons multiple versions of beef stew are found across cultures in most parts of the world is that the dish is economical and hearty, meaning it can be made with cheaper cuts of meat.

Now, before you ask your butcher for their lowest-priced cuts, note that they may not be the perfect starting point either. Moore discourages using lower-priced lean cuts of meat since they don't have enough fat to imbibe the stew with heartiness. Instead, the meat needs to contain a good amount of fat and connective tissue, which can then break down over the extended cooking time to impart flavor into the dish while also retaining enough texture so that the chunks of meat remain juicy.