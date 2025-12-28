The Once-Popular Kitchen Appliance People Rarely Use Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many kitchen appliances introduced in the mid-20th century have lasted through decades and transformed into modern, technologically-advanced machines, not all of them have stuck around. In fact, there are some kitchen appliances that kids today have never seen. Even major appliances, like refrigerators and stove units from the 1950s, might be nearly unrecognizable to those born in recent decades. One gadget-like appliance Gen Z is sure to find obscure is the electric carving knife.

In 1964, Jerome Murray invented the electric carving/kitchen knife (Murray was the inventor of other midcentury devices, including a life-saving medical pump and the airplane boarding ramp). Electric carving knives were all the rage in the latter half of the 1960s and into the '70s, with approximately one-third of families owning one by 1971. This nostalgic knife consists of a motorized handle that powers two reciprocating, serrated stainless steel blades. It made cutting veggies, fruit, cheese, bread, meat, and cakes smoother, easier, and more even, according to companies that produced the early electric knives, such as General Electric, KitchenAid, Rival, and Black + Decker.

While most kitchen gadgets of the mid-20th century were marketed toward women, specifically homemakers, the electric kitchen knife's target audience also included men. This was mainly due to traditional gender roles of the time, which dictated that the "man of the house" should be the one to carve the turkey, ham, or whatever other hunk of meat was on the table. Advertisements for Hamilton Beach's Commercial Electric Knife were aimed at professional chefs as a way to create more consistent cuts that would maximize profitability.