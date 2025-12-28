Why This Pennsylvania Standout Mexican Spot Deserves A Place On Your Must-Eat List
A trip to the local Mexican restaurant may be a regular on the agenda, or it's a special occasion to get all your family and friends together. You should probably know that there are some mistakes everyone makes when eating at a Mexican restaurant, like only sticking with what you know and choosing somewhere that doesn't make its tortillas fresh. But when you dine at El Chingon in Philadelphia, no matter how often you go, it's always a special occasion. You'll want to try just about everything on the menu, and the tortillas are guaranteed fresh — made with sourdough starter, nonetheless (what?!).
El Chingon's flagship in South Philly is quirky and rustic with indoor and outdoor seating, while the new location in Fishtown is focused, primarily, on picnic table, patio seating. But don't let the laid-back atmosphere fool you. El Chingon was listed as one of the New York Times' 50 best restaurants in the U.S. in 2023 (after being open for only 10 months); its head chef, Juan Carlos Aparicio, was a James Beard Mid-Atlantic semi-finalist in both 2024 and 2025; and it's the Pennsylvania favorite on the Mashed list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
The atmosphere is always spirited at El Chingon and the colors vibrant, which matches chef Aparicio's bold flavors. While there certainly is no wrong order at El Chingon, there are certainly some "must-dos" when it comes to the menu.
What to order at El Chingon and a brief history
Chef Juan Carlos Aparicio's years mastering his craft started in his mother's kitchen in San Mateo Ozolco, at the base of the (still active) Popocatépetl volcano, where he learned about the beauty of the Pueblan cemita. In 1994, his love for bread continued at a Greek bakery in New York City. Then he moved to Philadelphia, where he learned pastry, and eventually created the much-lauded bread program at Parc, before opening El Chingon in 2022 — a decidedly brilliant amalgam of all of his talents.
Aparicio's menu focuses heavily on the food of the Mexican state of Puebla, where he grew up, and any visit to El Chingon should probably include one of his much-loved cemitas. Cemitas are bun-sized sandwiches made with egg-heavy dough and typically filled with fried beef, carnitas, or pork. But in typical Aparicio fashion, the buns are made with two kinds of flour (including sourdough), and the flavors go from breaded pork to Cuban-style to seared mushrooms. The buns are crunchy on the outside, thick and chewy on the inside, and topped with copious sesame seeds, creating a perfectly-curated mouthful with every bite.
For a spicy starter, the hibiscus-habanero aguachile (sort of like a spicier ceviche) is a favorite. Or go the vegan aguachile route with a lime-spiced mix of hearts of palm, cucumber, pearl onion, and chayote. From there, you may want to try something entirely new with a rabbit tinga tostada, or step into Aparicio's taco world, all wrapped up warm and cozy with his signature sourdough flour tortillas. As for the cocktail program, that will be up to you. Philly's El Chingon is strictly BYOT — bring your own tequila.