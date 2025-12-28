Why This Pennsylvania Standout Mexican Spot Deserves A Place On Your Must-Eat List

A trip to the local Mexican restaurant may be a regular on the agenda, or it's a special occasion to get all your family and friends together. You should probably know that there are some mistakes everyone makes when eating at a Mexican restaurant, like only sticking with what you know and choosing somewhere that doesn't make its tortillas fresh. But when you dine at El Chingon in Philadelphia, no matter how often you go, it's always a special occasion. You'll want to try just about everything on the menu, and the tortillas are guaranteed fresh — made with sourdough starter, nonetheless (what?!).

El Chingon's flagship in South Philly is quirky and rustic with indoor and outdoor seating, while the new location in Fishtown is focused, primarily, on picnic table, patio seating. But don't let the laid-back atmosphere fool you. El Chingon was listed as one of the New York Times' 50 best restaurants in the U.S. in 2023 (after being open for only 10 months); its head chef, Juan Carlos Aparicio, was a James Beard Mid-Atlantic semi-finalist in both 2024 and 2025; and it's the Pennsylvania favorite on the Mashed list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.

The atmosphere is always spirited at El Chingon and the colors vibrant, which matches chef Aparicio's bold flavors. While there certainly is no wrong order at El Chingon, there are certainly some "must-dos" when it comes to the menu.