When you want to get your coffee nice and foamy, you could go to the local Starbucks, but there are some rules you should know before ordering at the popular coffee chain. (For example, you can customize, but within reason.) When you want it just right, you can make it at home. There are many creamer choices at the grocery store, and some are better than others. There are also healthy coffee creamers like Almond Breeze Vanilla Almondmilk Creamer and Picnik Unsweetened Plant-Based Creamer you need to try. If you don't have them locally, there's a creamer work-around that you can get at any grocery store, and you don't need to leave the dairy aisle. The solution may be a surprise. Try using yogurt in your coffee instead of milk or cream,

Using yogurt in your coffee is an easy probiotic add-in that will make your coffee thick and creamy without bringing too much fat or calories. Per 100-gram serving, heavy cream has about 340 calories; half and half, 130; and whole milk, about 60, while Greek yogurt contains around 73 calories. It's equally high in calcium, and has 10 grams of protein per 100 grams, compared to milk's 3.4 grams. And all you have to do is drop in a dollop and mix it well.