The Must-Try Way To Make Coffee Creamy Without Creamer
When you want to get your coffee nice and foamy, you could go to the local Starbucks, but there are some rules you should know before ordering at the popular coffee chain. (For example, you can customize, but within reason.) When you want it just right, you can make it at home. There are many creamer choices at the grocery store, and some are better than others. There are also healthy coffee creamers like Almond Breeze Vanilla Almondmilk Creamer and Picnik Unsweetened Plant-Based Creamer you need to try. If you don't have them locally, there's a creamer work-around that you can get at any grocery store, and you don't need to leave the dairy aisle. The solution may be a surprise. Try using yogurt in your coffee instead of milk or cream,
Using yogurt in your coffee is an easy probiotic add-in that will make your coffee thick and creamy without bringing too much fat or calories. Per 100-gram serving, heavy cream has about 340 calories; half and half, 130; and whole milk, about 60, while Greek yogurt contains around 73 calories. It's equally high in calcium, and has 10 grams of protein per 100 grams, compared to milk's 3.4 grams. And all you have to do is drop in a dollop and mix it well.
How to add yogurt to your coffee to make it nice and creamy
While you can use any plain yogurt in your coffee, Greek yogurt is a little thicker and more protein rich, and will give your coffee a bit of sour flavor to complement the bitter tannins. If you'd like more of a Starbucks-style sugared experience, you can use regular sweetened yogurt, or you can even choose caramel or coffee-flavored yogurt to get you near the Frappuccino experience. You may need to use a blender or a frother wand to properly blend it, but it will mix beautifully, combining the tart flavor of the yogurt and the bold coffee, with a milky froth on top.
For a super-sweet treat, you can go the full Vietnamese coffee route. You'll need a blender and some good yogurt. Just add a shot of strong coffee with some ice, a couple of tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk, and a dollop of Greek yogurt to your blender and mix. The condensed milk adds a good amount of syrupy sweetness, while the yogurt keeps it nice and creamy with a bit of tartness.