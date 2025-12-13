Rules You Should Know Before Ordering At Starbucks

When you order a drink at Starbucks, the cashier asks your name and writes it on the cup. For a while, this transitioned to printed labels. But, in 2024, a new CEO stepped in and ordered baristas to grab their Sharpies again. The marker made a comeback as part of a larger push to make the land of green aprons feel a little more human and a little less barcode-y.

Though most customers use their own name, there's no requirement to do so. It's a great opportunity to test-drive a new identity. See what it's like to be "Chadwick." Pretend you're French. Try the alias "Regina Phalange." But just don't mistake the opportunity as an invitation to get inappropriate. Leave names like Seymour Butz for Bart Simpson's prank calls to Moe's Tavern. If you try something perverse or suggestive, you may be asked to pick another option. Ditto if you attempt to make your "name" a political slogan or something better suited to a bumper sticker.

Whatever name you choose, be prepared to see it misspelled (or completely unrecognizable). This is relevant even if your name is Bob. Starbucks is well aware of what it calls "creative" spellings. There are even conspiracy theories that some employees do this on purpose — when Bob posts his "Bawb" or "Blob" cup on social media, the coffee giant gets free publicity. The company, of course, denies this. Which is exactly what you'd expect them to do if it were true.