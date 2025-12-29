Brazil's Over-The-Top Hot Dog Puts American Versions To Shame

When you think of a hot dog, you probably imagine a pink, frank sausage tucked into a soft white bun, topped with a squiggle of ketchup and mustard, with a plop of relish. Head to a street cart in São Paulo or Rio, and you might do a double-take. Brazilian hot dogs, called "cachorro quente" in Portuguese, are entirely different from the U.S. version or other types of hot dogs around the world.

To make this classic street food, Brazilian hot dog vendors may offer two types of hot dogs: "linguiça," which is more of an encased sausage, or "salsicha," which is similar to the typical frankfurter-style hot dog. Salsicha links may be a mix of chicken, pork, and beef, and have a very smooth texture, with less of a "snap" or bite that American-style hot dogs have. Stateside, we are most accustomed to grilled or boiled hot dogs (ideally never microwaved, which is one of the worst ways to cook a hot dog!), but in Brazil, they're prepared differently. The hot dogs are cooked in a tomato-based sauce that adds flavor and turns them a vibrant red color.

Then there's the bun. Brazilian hot dogs are served in a longer, thicker roll that's soft like a standard hot dog bun. The bun in Brazil is slightly larger because it's necessary to create a sturdy vessel for what comes next: the wild abundance of toppings. If you're making cachorro quente at home, regular, store-bought hot dog buns will suffice.