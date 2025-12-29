Brazil's Over-The-Top Hot Dog Puts American Versions To Shame
When you think of a hot dog, you probably imagine a pink, frank sausage tucked into a soft white bun, topped with a squiggle of ketchup and mustard, with a plop of relish. Head to a street cart in São Paulo or Rio, and you might do a double-take. Brazilian hot dogs, called "cachorro quente" in Portuguese, are entirely different from the U.S. version or other types of hot dogs around the world.
To make this classic street food, Brazilian hot dog vendors may offer two types of hot dogs: "linguiça," which is more of an encased sausage, or "salsicha," which is similar to the typical frankfurter-style hot dog. Salsicha links may be a mix of chicken, pork, and beef, and have a very smooth texture, with less of a "snap" or bite that American-style hot dogs have. Stateside, we are most accustomed to grilled or boiled hot dogs (ideally never microwaved, which is one of the worst ways to cook a hot dog!), but in Brazil, they're prepared differently. The hot dogs are cooked in a tomato-based sauce that adds flavor and turns them a vibrant red color.
Then there's the bun. Brazilian hot dogs are served in a longer, thicker roll that's soft like a standard hot dog bun. The bun in Brazil is slightly larger because it's necessary to create a sturdy vessel for what comes next: the wild abundance of toppings. If you're making cachorro quente at home, regular, store-bought hot dog buns will suffice.
The toppings are what truly set Brazilian hot dogs apart from American ones
If standard American hot dogs fall on the minimalist side, Brazilian hot dogs are maximalist culinary masterpieces. To order a hot dog with all of the toppings, you would ask for "completo", which would be like asking for "the works" on a hot dog or burger in the United States. For condiments, you can expect to find familiar favorites like ketchup, mustard, and mayo, among the vast array of toppings.
As for what goes into assembling a Brazilian hot dog, this is where things start to veer in a totally different direction. In some regions, a layer of mashed potatoes is spread on the bun, followed by a sprinkling of corn and peas, and possibly grated carrots. There may also be the option to add shredded chicken, boiled quail eggs, sliced green olives (kind of giving a tangy relish vibe), shredded cheese, and raisins. Finally, one of the favorites is shoestring potatoes, the crispy matchstick fries that add some texture and a hit of salt.
A squeeze of mustard and ketchup is far too basic for this over-the-top hot dog – most cachorro quente stands will offer a diverse variety of sauces to choose from. There will probably be variations of mustard, such as spicy and honey, as well as tomato sauce (like what the sausage is cooked in), and a vinaigrette-style sauce.