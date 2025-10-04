Store-Bought Hot Dog Buns Ranked Worst To Best

Standing in the bread aisle at the grocery store, you might wonder, how different can all of these hot dog buns really be? And can you even tell the difference between them once there's a hot dog on it? I was also skeptical that there could really be a difference between so many buns that look so similar and function nearly identically, but I was pleasantly surprised by the variety of hot dog buns out there, and what each brings to the table. While your choice of hot dog plays a starring role in this tailgate food staple, the bun is undoubtedly the foundation that it's all built on.

Classic hot dog buns usually come in packages of eight, are split along the side of the bun, and very often taste like your run-of-the-mill white bread. But there's also a larger world of hot dog buns out there, including brioche, potato, and pretzel buns, as well as rolls that are made with special dietary considerations. I took a taste of every style of hot dog bun I could lay my hands on, from brands that are available nationwide, to see which store-bought hot dog buns are really the best, and ranked them in order of worst to best to help you choose a better bun for your next get-together. For more information on how these hot dog buns were selected, please see the methodology slide at the end. Here's how they ranked.