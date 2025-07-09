This Is One Of The Worst Ways To Cook A Hot Dog
Noted culinary curmudgeon Gordon Ramsey is vocal about his dislike of microwaves, claiming that use of the appliance amounts to laziness in the kitchen. While we're big fans of the convenience these appliances afford when it comes to heating up leftovers, we admit that they don't play nice with certain items. In our rundown of the best and worst ways to cook a hot dog, we designated using the microwave as a culinary cry for help. Microwaves are known for heating foods unevenly, which can leave some areas of the meat piping hot (and potentially burned), while others remain lukewarm or even cold.
The electromagnetic waves that create heat in microwaves affect foods differently based on details like moisture content and the size of the item you're heating. While the outcome varies depending on the type and size of the dogs you're cooking, microwaving could leave the ends overdone and rubbery, while the center of the meat cooks evenly. Microwaves also elicit a high concentration of cholesterol oxidation products, which might increase your risk of cardiac issues even more than cholesterol can. Then, there is the potential for arcing (electrical sparks) inside the appliance. Arcing often occurs when metal objects are placed inside the device, but an imbalance of additives and salt in processed meats like hot dogs can also cause the reaction.
Which cooking methods work best for hot dogs?
Microwaves are incapable of recreating the amazing flavor and texture you get when cooking hot dogs on the grill. You can improve the results even more when you use chef-approved techniques for upgrading hot dogs, such as incorporating Italian-inspired toppings à la Giada De Laurentiis. Adding sauce to hot dogs prior to grilling can infuse the meat with a more complex flavor and make for a tastier meal. Brush a thin layer of barbecue sauce for a richer flavor, or add some brown mustard to create a bit of bite. You can also experiment with honey if you prefer a sweet and savory flavor experience.
Also appearing on our list of approved cooking techniques for hot dogs is the mighty air fryer, which serves as a nice compromise between grills and microwaves. This method will produce a crispy exterior and pleasantly juicy interior, and the cooking process is a lot more convenient compared to grilling. Should you choose this method, you can avoid a major air fryer mistake when cooking hot dogs by using short intervals not exceeding five minutes. You should also create score marks in the meat to allow steam to escape and ensure your dogs remain intact.