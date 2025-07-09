This Is One Of The Worst Ways To Cook A Hot Dog

Noted culinary curmudgeon Gordon Ramsey is vocal about his dislike of microwaves, claiming that use of the appliance amounts to laziness in the kitchen. While we're big fans of the convenience these appliances afford when it comes to heating up leftovers, we admit that they don't play nice with certain items. In our rundown of the best and worst ways to cook a hot dog, we designated using the microwave as a culinary cry for help. Microwaves are known for heating foods unevenly, which can leave some areas of the meat piping hot (and potentially burned), while others remain lukewarm or even cold.

The electromagnetic waves that create heat in microwaves affect foods differently based on details like moisture content and the size of the item you're heating. While the outcome varies depending on the type and size of the dogs you're cooking, microwaving could leave the ends overdone and rubbery, while the center of the meat cooks evenly. Microwaves also elicit a high concentration of cholesterol oxidation products, which might increase your risk of cardiac issues even more than cholesterol can. Then, there is the potential for arcing (electrical sparks) inside the appliance. Arcing often occurs when metal objects are placed inside the device, but an imbalance of additives and salt in processed meats like hot dogs can also cause the reaction.