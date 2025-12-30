What It Was Like Eating At The First Waffle House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every person who opens a restaurant hopes for success, but nothing could've prepared the two friends who opened the very first Waffle House in 1955 for how their brand would shape the entire country for decades. Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner were neighbors on a simple yet noble quest to create a nice community hangout spot that offered good food at convenient prices. Their idea has since led to the creation of over 40,000 new openings in the modern job market, and fed millions of people over the years.

Nowadays, we all know and love Waffle House. But the first restaurant in the chain was quite novel for its time. Even the concept of dining out was unfamiliar territory because most Americans cooked every meal at home. It wasn't until the '60s when more Americans went out to eat on a regular basis. What's even more surprising is that this massive brand didn't begin in a bustling city like New York City or Chicago. Waffle House began in a small town in Georgia called Avondale Estates.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to visit that original diner in the 1950s? Read on to learn more about what eating at the first Waffle House was really like.