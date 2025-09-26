12 Old-School Restaurant Logos We Want To See Again

Logos are a calling card for everyone's favorite restaurants. Take McDonald's 'Golden Arches' or the iconic Starbucks siren, just to name a couple. Without words, these brands' logos (and their corresponding shapes and colors) tell customers everything they need to know. But fast food restaurants used to look so much different, and over time, chains often undergo dramatic changes in an attempt to stay relevant — one example of which is to update their logos.

These alterations can be met with open arms or backlash from loyal customers. Some don't mind change as long as the food is the same, while others cling to the logos of the past. Over the summer, Cracker Barrel announced plans to modernize its logo as part of a larger attempt to boost a trend of falling sales. Yet the change was met with extreme ire from customers and even U.S. government officials. As such, the chain is reversing course, and the original logo will remain. Although other brands have more success (and caused less angst) when it comes to changing their logos, there are a number that we wish had stuck with their old-school roots. We've compiled a list of these changes and some of the restaurant logos of days past that we want to see again.