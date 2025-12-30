The Spice Chef Lidia Bastianich Swears Off Because It Tastes Like Soap To Her (And What To Use Instead)

Even the best-known gourmet chefs have their personal likes and dislikes. These can include common spices and herbs that home cooks may deploy without a second thought. In the case of Italian cuisine icon Lidia Bastianich, the offending flavor is actually a relatively common one, seemingly disliked by nearly as many diners as those who enjoy it: cilantro.

Bastianich revealed her aversion to the herb in an exclusive interview with Mashed, noting she loves trying new spices and seasonings, including many on a recent trip to India. However, she described cilantro as "sacrilege" and "feel[ing] like a mouthful of soap" rather than having the uniquely fresh, citrusy, peppery flavor many others love for brightening up tacos and various other seriously delicious Mexican recipes.

Although it might sound strange to some, Bastianich is by no means alone in experiencing cilantro in this way. The difference is genetic, with soap tasters possessing the ability to more easily detect soapy-flavored compounds known as aldehydes. Perceiving cilantro in this way isn't common. Estimates indicate that it affects between one in eight and one in 25 people. This isn't equal among all ethnicities; soap taste is far more common among East Asians and Caucasians than Hispanics and those with Middle Eastern heritage, perhaps explaining the prevalence of the herb in food from these regions.