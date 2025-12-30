The Spice Chef Lidia Bastianich Swears Off Because It Tastes Like Soap To Her (And What To Use Instead)
Even the best-known gourmet chefs have their personal likes and dislikes. These can include common spices and herbs that home cooks may deploy without a second thought. In the case of Italian cuisine icon Lidia Bastianich, the offending flavor is actually a relatively common one, seemingly disliked by nearly as many diners as those who enjoy it: cilantro.
Bastianich revealed her aversion to the herb in an exclusive interview with Mashed, noting she loves trying new spices and seasonings, including many on a recent trip to India. However, she described cilantro as "sacrilege" and "feel[ing] like a mouthful of soap" rather than having the uniquely fresh, citrusy, peppery flavor many others love for brightening up tacos and various other seriously delicious Mexican recipes.
Although it might sound strange to some, Bastianich is by no means alone in experiencing cilantro in this way. The difference is genetic, with soap tasters possessing the ability to more easily detect soapy-flavored compounds known as aldehydes. Perceiving cilantro in this way isn't common. Estimates indicate that it affects between one in eight and one in 25 people. This isn't equal among all ethnicities; soap taste is far more common among East Asians and Caucasians than Hispanics and those with Middle Eastern heritage, perhaps explaining the prevalence of the herb in food from these regions.
Deliciously flavorful alternatives for soap tasters
Cilantro is far less common in Italian cuisine, the food that helped Bastianich soar to fame. She learned how to cook from her grandmother as a child in Italy. Consequently, cilantro has little place in many of her dishes. Instead, she speaks favorably of other herbs and flavorings in our interview, including Italian classics such as garlic, rosemary, bay leaves, sage, and parsley. Parsley as well as Mexican oregano are often cited as decent substitutes for cilantro for those who can't stand the way they perceive the flavor. Carraway seeds are also a common alternative in dishes where flavor matters more than freshness.
If you're one of the people who has a soapy experience when cilantro hits your tongue, take comfort in knowing you're not alone. Chefs like Lidia Bastianich are among your number and are living proof you can develop and cook mouthwatering, high-level dishes.