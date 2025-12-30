9 Old Kitchen Trends Younger Generations Are Abandoning

Throughout history, every generation has typically learned to cook by watching someone else. In older generations, that was usually a parent or a grandparent — someone of the same cultural background and identity as them. As a result of this, cooking techniques and flavor profiles were kept within families and communities rather than being influenced by outside cuisines or cultures. And the meals people cooked at home stayed consistent from one generation to the next.

Younger generations entered the kitchen in a very different era than any generation before. Not only did they have unprecedented access to information through tools like the internet and social media, but they also developed a very different relationship to their food. There was more exposure to global cuisines and new ingredients. Wellness conversations shifted away from skinniness and restriction and toward nourishment and balance. And changing lifestyles loosened the expectations of what meals were supposed to look like. Cooking and food habits were no longer learned from a single source. They were learned from chefs, creators, home cooks, and diverse voices from around the world.

This shift didn't just change what younger generations cook — it changed how they think about food altogether. And as food mindsets evolved, so did the kitchen trends that no longer fit the lifestyles shaping how people eat today.