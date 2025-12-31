The Jaw-Dropping Amount Of Protein The Rock Consumes Every Day

Celebrities often have diets far different from the average person. This is also true of those who try to bulk up or maintain a muscular build. One notable individual who falls into both categories is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the former pro wrestler turned Hollywood star.

The Rock has revealed details of what he eats in past interviews and social media posts, saying he sticks to a strict diet of around 5,000 total calories six days per week as part of his diet and workout plan. Much of this comes from protein sources such as cod, chicken, and eggs. Steak is also a regular feature of Johnson's five to seven daily high-protein meals, with protein powder as a supplement. He's also suggested peanut butter is a common addition, providing both protein and healthy fats.

It's not clear precisely what portions or accompaniments the star consumes for every single meal. However, physical therapist and pro athlete trainer Jeff Cavaliere made an educated guess in an article for Athlean-X. Based on a sample meal plan for Johnson that was published in Muscle and Fitness, Cavaliere concluded that The Rock likely eats over 425 grams of protein in a typical day. General health guidance for average adults is that they should consume around 0.36 grams of protein per day per pound of body weight, equivalent to 63 grams for a 175-pound individual. With a reported weight of 240-270 pounds, that would mean most people the size of The Rock would need 86-98 grams of protein per day — less than a quarter of what he might actually consume.