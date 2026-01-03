Martha Stewart's 2-Ingredient Stuffed Waffles Will Have You Ghosting Eggo By Next Week

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you conjure images of Martha Stewart in the kitchen, you probably picture her creating some kind of culinary perfection unattainable to the average person. Meticulously handcrafted home decor, next to meals that took hours to prepare, are Stewart signatures; however, what Martha Stewart really eats is not always so complex. In fact, one of her go-to waffle recipes requires only two ingredients: puff pastry and chocolate hazelnut spread. It's a recipe so accessible, you'll be rethinking your a.m. Eggo routine in no time.

To start, heat your waffle iron, then lightly flour your work surface. Carefully remove your puff pastry dough from the package and lay it flat. Cut the rectangular pastry horizontally (crosswise) to produce a pair of smaller rectangles. Place small spoonfuls of your choice of chocolate hazelnut spread on one of the rectangles, keeping them about two inches from the edges and from each other. Dab water around the borders of each spoonful, then lay the second rectangle of dough over the first, and gently press down with your fingers to seal.

Press a heart-shaped cookie cutter into your pastry pockets to create multiple heart shapes. Freeze the shapes for five minutes, then cook your stuffed waffles in the iron. Times will vary, but it typically takes around 5 to 6 minutes.