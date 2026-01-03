Martha Stewart's 2-Ingredient Stuffed Waffles Will Have You Ghosting Eggo By Next Week
When you conjure images of Martha Stewart in the kitchen, you probably picture her creating some kind of culinary perfection unattainable to the average person. Meticulously handcrafted home decor, next to meals that took hours to prepare, are Stewart signatures; however, what Martha Stewart really eats is not always so complex. In fact, one of her go-to waffle recipes requires only two ingredients: puff pastry and chocolate hazelnut spread. It's a recipe so accessible, you'll be rethinking your a.m. Eggo routine in no time.
To start, heat your waffle iron, then lightly flour your work surface. Carefully remove your puff pastry dough from the package and lay it flat. Cut the rectangular pastry horizontally (crosswise) to produce a pair of smaller rectangles. Place small spoonfuls of your choice of chocolate hazelnut spread on one of the rectangles, keeping them about two inches from the edges and from each other. Dab water around the borders of each spoonful, then lay the second rectangle of dough over the first, and gently press down with your fingers to seal.
Press a heart-shaped cookie cutter into your pastry pockets to create multiple heart shapes. Freeze the shapes for five minutes, then cook your stuffed waffles in the iron. Times will vary, but it typically takes around 5 to 6 minutes.
How to customize Martha Stewart's stuffed waffles
While you can make many amazing creations with Nutella or a similar hazelnut spread, it's not the only option if you're not much of a chocolate fan. On her Instagram page, Martha Stewart encourages fans to improvise a little. Stewart suggests alternative fillings like chopped fruit, peanut butter, or dulce de leche.
The sky is really the limit here. Any spread will do as long as you can fit it in between two slabs of puff pastry dough. Jelly or jam can work for a sweet fruit-flavored treat, as can something like honey butter, caramel sauce, or orange marmalade.
You don't have to stop at sweet spreads either. Savory waffles are definitely a thing. You can try a filling of scrambled eggs and bacon paired with a creamy, cheesy dip. Given the ubiquity of chicken and waffles, you could also try adding shredded chicken to whip up a simple chicken-and-waffle pocket.