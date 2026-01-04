How To Store Leftover Cake Without Losing Moisture
From simple pound cakes to no-bake cheesecakes, many delicious cake recipes are quite easy to make. However, proper storage is the key to preserving the quality of your creation beyond the first slice. We happened upon a storage hack that effectively combats moisture loss. Parchment paper is your secret weapon against stale, dry cake. After slicing, take a sheet of parchment paper and press it against all exposed areas. Next, cover the whole thing with a cake dome (or an appropriately-sized bowl) to help safeguard the frosting. This technique can preserve cakes for up to five days in room temperature conditions.
There are many reasons why a cake might turn out dry. Over-mixing cake batter can lead to chewy textures, as vigorous mixing causes gluten in the recipe to form tight, elastic strands. When baking, heat from the oven can cause drastic moisture loss, which is why some bakers place a pan of water in the oven when making cake. Air exposure is another factor in dry cake textures, accelerating evaporation of moisture. Parchment paper limits air exposure and inhibits this drying process to keep cakes rich and flavorful.
Should you store cake in the refrigerator?
Refrigerator storage is the best way to preserve most foods, including cakes. However, it actually depends on the type of cake you're dealing with. Cakes with whipped cream, fresh fruit, and cream cheese must be stored in cold temps to avoid rapid spoilage. In this case, you can protect your cake with the parchment paper hack before storing the dessert in the fridge. Other frosted cakes lacking perishable ingredients can be left on counters or kitchen tables, provided the area doesn't get too hot.
It's also possible to freeze frosted cakes for about three months. To keep the frosting intact, allow the cake to chill in the refrigerator. When the frosting is firm, wrap the cake in multiple layers of plastic wrap, plus an outer layer of aluminum foil to prevent the cold air from sapping moisture away from the dessert. Keep in mind that frosty conditions are likely to cause moisture loss, even with the proper protection. If you do wind up with a stale cake despite your best efforts, no worries. You can repurpose leftover cake by combining it with ice cream or using it in a trifle recipe.