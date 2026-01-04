How To Store Leftover Cake Without Losing Moisture

From simple pound cakes to no-bake cheesecakes, many delicious cake recipes are quite easy to make. However, proper storage is the key to preserving the quality of your creation beyond the first slice. We happened upon a storage hack that effectively combats moisture loss. Parchment paper is your secret weapon against stale, dry cake. After slicing, take a sheet of parchment paper and press it against all exposed areas. Next, cover the whole thing with a cake dome (or an appropriately-sized bowl) to help safeguard the frosting. This technique can preserve cakes for up to five days in room temperature conditions.

There are many reasons why a cake might turn out dry. Over-mixing cake batter can lead to chewy textures, as vigorous mixing causes gluten in the recipe to form tight, elastic strands. When baking, heat from the oven can cause drastic moisture loss, which is why some bakers place a pan of water in the oven when making cake. Air exposure is another factor in dry cake textures, accelerating evaporation of moisture. Parchment paper limits air exposure and inhibits this drying process to keep cakes rich and flavorful.