The Produce Staple You Should Think Twice About Buying At Aldi

A surprising number of shoppers avoid Aldi's produce due to ongoing concerns about freshness and spoilage. In particular, many shoppers find fault with the chain's bagged onions. A Redditor claims, "They always seem old ... and flavor is lacking ... and I am not very picky, but the onions just plain suck." In another Reddit thread complaining about Aldi potatoes, a commenter says they have a bigger beef with the chain's alliums, stating, "I swear the onions don't last 10 days before they get moldy." Other shoppers share similar gripes, with complaints ranging from rancid smells to unwanted moisture ("They're WET!" one Redditor proclaims). This begs the question: What's going on with Aldi's onions?

Keep in mind that the chain gets most of its private label products right, many of which have achieved a cult following. The store has never publicly commented on its produce quality or criticism of its onions, but there's one factor that could shed some light on the issue. At other grocery stores, customers can choose from a selection of loose onions, allowing them to fully assess the quality of each bulb. Conversely, Aldi only sells its onions in bags, which makes it harder to evaluate freshness. If one of the bulbs in the bag has gone bad, it can quickly spoil the rest of your produce.