The Produce Staple You Should Think Twice About Buying At Aldi
A surprising number of shoppers avoid Aldi's produce due to ongoing concerns about freshness and spoilage. In particular, many shoppers find fault with the chain's bagged onions. A Redditor claims, "They always seem old ... and flavor is lacking ... and I am not very picky, but the onions just plain suck." In another Reddit thread complaining about Aldi potatoes, a commenter says they have a bigger beef with the chain's alliums, stating, "I swear the onions don't last 10 days before they get moldy." Other shoppers share similar gripes, with complaints ranging from rancid smells to unwanted moisture ("They're WET!" one Redditor proclaims). This begs the question: What's going on with Aldi's onions?
Keep in mind that the chain gets most of its private label products right, many of which have achieved a cult following. The store has never publicly commented on its produce quality or criticism of its onions, but there's one factor that could shed some light on the issue. At other grocery stores, customers can choose from a selection of loose onions, allowing them to fully assess the quality of each bulb. Conversely, Aldi only sells its onions in bags, which makes it harder to evaluate freshness. If one of the bulbs in the bag has gone bad, it can quickly spoil the rest of your produce.
How to avoid the dreaded Aldi onion conundrum
While it's true that Aldi's produce can be hit or miss, the chain has lots to offer in terms of affordability. As such, many consumers are willing to take their chances on onions and other vegetables. If you belong to this camp, there are some shopping tips to remember that can help you find the best of the bunch, literally. Remember that onions with obvious issues will spoil quicker, so diligently check bags and only buy bulbs that lack evident blemishes. Good onions will also have a subtle, almost imperceptible scent and be firm to the touch.
Selecting a good quality bag from Aldi is just the first step, as improper storage of onions can accelerate spoilage and lead to food waste. Remember that whole onions can maintain their quality for up to three months when placed in the right conditions. Onions love cool temps ranging from 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. They should also be safeguarded against moisture, as moist conditions encourage the growth of mold. If you take the proper steps and still find yourself with a bag of spoiled onions, take advantage of Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee. Simply return the bag to the store to get a full refund plus a replacement item. If you don't have the receipt, Aldi will issue a gift card in place of the refund.