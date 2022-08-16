Why France's Wine Production May Be Out Of Danger

Last year was especially nerve-wracking for winemakers and wine drinkers alike. The outlook on wine production was so dismal in November, that the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) put out a press release announcing the global production volume of wine was anticipated to be below average for the third year in a row. The OIV explained that "late spring frost and overall unfav[o]rable climatic conditions" in the European Union, especially in Italy, Spain, and France, were the reasons for the unfortunate forecast. The potential wine shortage wasn't just a concern for oenophiles; it also may have cut down on some of the cheer for anyone trying to find champagne to toast the holidays for year-end celebrations.

Hopefully, the wine worries of 2021 will become a distant memory, and some recent news may be reason enough for a little optimism on the subject. According to Reuters, France is expecting wine production to bounce back this year. Fortunately for the country and everyone who enjoys its wine, favorable grape-growing weather was more in abundance this year, according to the outlet. Though the news might sound a lot more promising than the previous headlines about the frost that affected French vineyards this past spring (via ABC), you may not want to crack open that special bottle of wine you've been saving just yet.