5 Of The Rarest Wines Sold At Costco

When it comes to wine, Costco might be best known for well-priced pinots and everyday Kirkland brand bottles, but there are a few secrets in this section of the store. At the right location (particularly the Burbank, California Costco Business Center) and online, the warehouse retailer sells bottles that rival what you'd find at high-end wine boutiques. These rare finds don't come with flashy displays. In fact, most shoppers walk by them without realizing they just passed a $500 bottle. Others require pre-order on the company's website and a scheduled pickup.

Costco's rarest wines are oddly both accessible and elusive. These limited-production bottles arrive quietly on shelves without an announcement and can sell out quickly and discreetly. From Bordeaux's oldest chateaus to California's most prestigious vineyards, these bottles show up thanks to Costco's unique direct-buying model from exclusive wine producers and auctions. It has impressively low markups on rare wine, too — most bottles and collections are only marked up by 8 to 15%, while in the industry, most other sellers markup wine by around 30 to 50%, as reported by CaseWineLife.

Whether you're a committed wine collector or a shopper with deep pockets, Costco can be your gateway to snagging a rare, high-end bottle or a collection that would be difficult (or more expensive) to procure elsewhere. Be warned — although it's surprisingly easy to get your hands on rare wine at Costco, the price tags are not for every budget — the lowest-priced option on our list is $249.