TikTok's Cutwater Espresso Martini Fountain Looks Like A One-Way Ticket To The Back Of A Cop Car

When it's been a long night out barhopping, or you're feeling a little sluggish after a big meal, an espresso martini may be in order. They can offer just the right balance of "pick me up" and "keep me buzzed" to make the festivities last a little longer. While some are of the opinion that espresso martinis are simply bad, a truly flawed cocktail that's an insult to the name "martini," they are undoubtedly back in fashion these days. If you're a fan, an espresso martini recipe isn't that hard to duplicate at home.

But the easiest way to enjoy one at home is to simply crack open a can of Cutwater mixed espresso martini. So easy, in fact, that you can fill a whole pitcher to pass around the table, or heck, even a gallon or two to make a fountain. In a video on TikTok, a cocktail Party Fountain — something similar to a chocolate fountain that, at 1.5 gallons, holds quite a bit more liquid than your average chocolate fountain — flows with brown liquid, inviting party-goers to dip a cup and enjoy a Cutwater Espresso Martini as large as they'd care for. "RIP to everyone at white elephant," says TikTok user angelxbarbuto in her post — insinuating that the Christmas party is about to take a turn to the drunken side of things. And while the espresso martini fountain may be a little tongue-in-cheek, to some, it may not sound like such a bad way to pass an evening.