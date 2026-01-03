TikTok's Cutwater Espresso Martini Fountain Looks Like A One-Way Ticket To The Back Of A Cop Car
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it's been a long night out barhopping, or you're feeling a little sluggish after a big meal, an espresso martini may be in order. They can offer just the right balance of "pick me up" and "keep me buzzed" to make the festivities last a little longer. While some are of the opinion that espresso martinis are simply bad, a truly flawed cocktail that's an insult to the name "martini," they are undoubtedly back in fashion these days. If you're a fan, an espresso martini recipe isn't that hard to duplicate at home.
But the easiest way to enjoy one at home is to simply crack open a can of Cutwater mixed espresso martini. So easy, in fact, that you can fill a whole pitcher to pass around the table, or heck, even a gallon or two to make a fountain. In a video on TikTok, a cocktail Party Fountain — something similar to a chocolate fountain that, at 1.5 gallons, holds quite a bit more liquid than your average chocolate fountain — flows with brown liquid, inviting party-goers to dip a cup and enjoy a Cutwater Espresso Martini as large as they'd care for. "RIP to everyone at white elephant," says TikTok user angelxbarbuto in her post — insinuating that the Christmas party is about to take a turn to the drunken side of things. And while the espresso martini fountain may be a little tongue-in-cheek, to some, it may not sound like such a bad way to pass an evening.
What's the buzz on Cutwater's Espresso Martini
When you want a cocktail but you don't want to mess with all that (sometimes contrived and performative) modern mixology stuff, Cutwater canned cocktails may be the way to go. One of the untold truths about Cutwater is that some cocktails have more alcohol than you may think. At 13% alcohol by volume, Cutwater's Espresso Martini packs a punch, so it definitely would make an impact at the house party refreshment table. The six times distilled, gluten-free vodka used in the recipe promises smooth, clean flavor, but at 540 calories, it will also make an impact on your daily caloric intake.
Beyond vodka, Cutwater makes rum, tequila, gin, and whiskey cocktails — most around 12.5% ABV with some dropping as low as 5.9%. There's big hype about Cutwater on TikTok, overall, with a fair amount focusing on the espresso martini — some positive and some horribly negative, with a perfect 10 out of 10 mixed in here and there. According Cutwater owner Anheuser-Busch, "Cutwater is the #1 spirits-based canned cocktail and #2 ready-to-drink cocktail on the market." And when you're ready to make a booze fountain, it doesn't get any easier than filling it with a gallon and a half of Cutwater pre-made cocktails.