Fast Kitchen Decluttering Is Made Easy With The 10-10 Method
Whether you have a very small kitchen or simply too much stuff, chances are you've thought about decluttering that space to make it more functional. After all, it's tough to enjoy trying out new recipes when you can't find the right cookware or ingredients amidst all the mess. The problem is, it can feel incredibly overwhelming to decide where to start — that's where the 10-10 method comes into play.
The viral method involves two simple rules: You set a timer for 10 minutes and then get rid of 10 items within that time frame. This should reduce the likelihood that you'll feel overwhelmed by decluttering and may even eliminate the procrastination borne from thinking that the process will take hours on end. Think of it this way — if you use the method every single day for just 10 days, you'll have gotten rid of 100 items and committed a little over an hour and a half to the task.
If your kitchen is particularly cluttered, you may have far more than 100 items to remove, but the beauty is that you can just continue using the 10-10 method until the entire space is decluttered. Then, once you've removed all the things you don't actually need, you can find inexpensive organizational products (like these 14 finds from Dollar Tree or these Aldi wall-mounted vertical storage bins) to further optimize your kitchen for your needs.
Tips for the process
Not quite sure where in your kitchen to start? A simple solution is to divide your kitchen into different zones. An easy first zone is the pantry, or wherever you store your food, because those are often quick decisions — you don't need to hem and haw about whether to keep a box of expired cereal the way you might over a pot or pan. Then, move on to other areas that can easily become cluttered but contain mostly small items, such as the space under your sink and your cutlery drawer. Finally, tackle the cabinets and larger spaces. To keep things as simple as possible, consider moving from one side of the kitchen to the other, decluttering cabinet by cabinet.
Now, it's worth noting that you can always revisit a space. There are some items that can be tossed without a second thought, like food storage containers without lids, damaged pots and pans, and spices you haven't used in years. Others may require a bit more thought. Once you've cleared that initial batch of trash, you can reevaluate and see if there's anything in good condition that you may want to donate instead (or, once you free up previous space after your initial decluttering, perhaps you'll find you do indeed have room to keep all those old school kitchen tools you were hesitant to get rid of).
Ultimately, an organized kitchen will make prepping meals easier and more enjoyable, and knowing exactly what you have could help eliminate a ton of food waste, saving you some money in the process.