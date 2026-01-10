Fast Kitchen Decluttering Is Made Easy With The 10-10 Method

Whether you have a very small kitchen or simply too much stuff, chances are you've thought about decluttering that space to make it more functional. After all, it's tough to enjoy trying out new recipes when you can't find the right cookware or ingredients amidst all the mess. The problem is, it can feel incredibly overwhelming to decide where to start — that's where the 10-10 method comes into play.

The viral method involves two simple rules: You set a timer for 10 minutes and then get rid of 10 items within that time frame. This should reduce the likelihood that you'll feel overwhelmed by decluttering and may even eliminate the procrastination borne from thinking that the process will take hours on end. Think of it this way — if you use the method every single day for just 10 days, you'll have gotten rid of 100 items and committed a little over an hour and a half to the task.

If your kitchen is particularly cluttered, you may have far more than 100 items to remove, but the beauty is that you can just continue using the 10-10 method until the entire space is decluttered. Then, once you've removed all the things you don't actually need, you can find inexpensive organizational products (like these 14 finds from Dollar Tree or these Aldi wall-mounted vertical storage bins) to further optimize your kitchen for your needs.