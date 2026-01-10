The White Countertop Era Is Over — Here's What's Next For Your Kitchen
In recent years, white countertops have ruled the interior design scene, bringing a bright clean look to modern kitchens. However, the tides are changing in more ways than one. As we step further and further into a technology-driven society, it seems that folks have begun craving the comforts of the natural world. That can be seen in the rise of shinyin-roku (therapeutic forest bathing), an increased interest in growing food (here are some hacks for growing your own windowsill veggies and herbs), and even ways folks are decorating their homes.
Gone are the sterile days of millennial gray and the long-beloved-but-predictable quartz countertop, and back — like a force of nature — are the deep jewel tones and earthy textures of the late '70s. In 2026, we'll be seeing countertops with warmer tones and realistic veining — even if it's not actual marble. Darker shades of soapstone or colorful picks like Calcutta marble are also on the table. Wood countertops and butcher block will definitely be in the mix, as well as an eclectic design technique that may combine several natural materials. In the same breath, the ultra glossy look is being replaced with a more lived-in vibe via the use of honing or leathering techniques which make the stone either smooth and matte or textured.
It's an natural or bust for 2026, y'all
You can already see shades of these changes in the chic kitchens of famous folks like Zendaya, with her Brooklyn apartment sporting slate-colored marble countertops and natural wood cabinetry, or Kate Winslet who's kitchen island is made from timber, for an old country feel. Full color cabinets and the wood paneled walls of the '70s are also making a comeback, bringing that indoor-outdoor feeling in with full force. Cameron Diaz brought a new meaning to kitchen greenery with emerald green cabinets and a solid brass black splash. They key is to combine the natural elements and earthy colors with modern shapes and details.
While you may not be able or willing to shell out for real marble countertops, there are a few good reasons folks are moving swiftly away from laminate countertops made to mimic these trendy natural materials. No matter how good of a dupe they are, they simply won't hold up against heat and knife work like the real thing. They chip, scratch, and deteriorate at a much faster rate. For this reason, they do little to add any value to your home. If you want to bring a more rustic feeling into your kitchen without the marble price tag, you might consider butcher block. It's an affordable (yet highly durable) material that costs between $30-$40 per square foot compared to granite's $70 per square foot.