The White Countertop Era Is Over — Here's What's Next For Your Kitchen

In recent years, white countertops have ruled the interior design scene, bringing a bright clean look to modern kitchens. However, the tides are changing in more ways than one. As we step further and further into a technology-driven society, it seems that folks have begun craving the comforts of the natural world. That can be seen in the rise of shinyin-roku (therapeutic forest bathing), an increased interest in growing food (here are some hacks for growing your own windowsill veggies and herbs), and even ways folks are decorating their homes.

Gone are the sterile days of millennial gray and the long-beloved-but-predictable quartz countertop, and back — like a force of nature — are the deep jewel tones and earthy textures of the late '70s. In 2026, we'll be seeing countertops with warmer tones and realistic veining — even if it's not actual marble. Darker shades of soapstone or colorful picks like Calcutta marble are also on the table. Wood countertops and butcher block will definitely be in the mix, as well as an eclectic design technique that may combine several natural materials. In the same breath, the ultra glossy look is being replaced with a more lived-in vibe via the use of honing or leathering techniques which make the stone either smooth and matte or textured.