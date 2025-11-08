The Vintage '70s Kitchen Design That Deserve A Comeback

If you grew up in the '90s, you might've heard your parents complain about the outdated home décor of their youth. Perhaps they laughed at the olive green toilet bowls. Maybe they even spoke with disdain about the shag carpets and (oh, lest we even speak the name!) wood paneled walls. Once a quintessential element of design, time relegated wood paneled walls to the dusty old coat closet of interior decorating. But lo and behold! Guess what's making a comeback?

They say that everything old becomes new again (check out these Old school kitchen items that are making a comeback) and that is true once more in the case of wood paneled walls. At the height of their popularity they were favored for the warm and cozy inside-outside vibe that they inherently invited. It was the perfect backdrop for the deep jewel tones and myriad prints and textures that ruled the 1970s. Years came and went and then the 2010s brought a monumentally boring smog of millennial gray that took hold of a generation of decorators. However, in more recent years, the dreary haze has lifted and life and color are back on the menu. Once again, people have found that wood paneled walls set the stage for color in texture in the most appealing way. It's been spotted on the walls of ultra cool Hollywood folks like Dakota Johnson , Jennifer Aniston, andBon Jovi, each of whom used different styles of wood paneling and an abundance of earthy colors and textures to accompany them.