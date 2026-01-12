The On-Set Accident That Ended In Emergency Surgery For Guy Fieri
You likely know Guy Fieri for his signature hair and goatee and his lively personality, fit for hosting the well-known and well-loved Food Network shows "Guy's Grocery Games," "Tournament of Champions," and, of course, the sometimes awkward "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Unfortunately, while filming his newest contribution to the Food Network, the show "Flavor Town Food Fight," Fieri joined the ranks of celebrity chefs who have survived scary kitchen mishaps.
Fieri sustained an injury to his quad muscle that required immediate surgery and will have him using a wheelchair and crutches for approximately eight weeks, he said in an interview with Fox News. After the eight weeks, his recovery will continue with a cast on his leg and rehab, . Fieri explained that he "slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other got caught on the threshold," extending him out too far.
"I looked like I was probably doing the splits ... my right leg compressed into itself," Fieri explained. "The doctor said he's never seen ... a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad." Elaborating, Fieri added, "You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded."
The injury has required pivoting
Guy Fieri said that the accident forced the production crew of "Flavor Town Food Fight" to adjust while he was in surgery, and that being injured has required adjustments of his own. He explained that his sons and nephew, stepped up to help with cooking for the holidays as he was unable to stand for long periods of time, per the doctor's orders. He still planned on helping safely from afar, however.
"My son, Ryder, texted me from school and he said, 'Well, I guess all the training you've given me and all the cooking I've been doing while I was at school, it was going to be my time to shine.'" Fieri said to Fox News. "So, I got my three boys, Hunter, Ryder and Jules, and they all know how to cook. And now it's gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do."
