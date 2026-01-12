The On-Set Accident That Ended In Emergency Surgery For Guy Fieri

You likely know Guy Fieri for his signature hair and goatee and his lively personality, fit for hosting the well-known and well-loved Food Network shows "Guy's Grocery Games," "Tournament of Champions," and, of course, the sometimes awkward "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Unfortunately, while filming his newest contribution to the Food Network, the show "Flavor Town Food Fight," Fieri joined the ranks of celebrity chefs who have survived scary kitchen mishaps.

Fieri sustained an injury to his quad muscle that required immediate surgery and will have him using a wheelchair and crutches for approximately eight weeks, he said in an interview with Fox News. After the eight weeks, his recovery will continue with a cast on his leg and rehab, . Fieri explained that he "slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other got caught on the threshold," extending him out too far.

"I looked like I was probably doing the splits ... my right leg compressed into itself," Fieri explained. "The doctor said he's never seen ... a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad." Elaborating, Fieri added, "You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded."