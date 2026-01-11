'The Food In The White House Is Terrible' According To A Key Insider

Donald Trump may be the pickiest eater in presidential history. From his insatiable love of fast food to preferring steaks smothered in ketchup, the Commander in Chief's palate is comparable to a toddler's. On a November 2025 episode of the Daily Beast podcast "Inside Trump's Head," journalists Joanna Coles and Michael Wolff discussed Trump's eating habits. Trump is apparently unable to handle sophisticated meals, but the problem is not unique to the president. The White House as a whole serves surprisingly bad cuisine.

Throughout the podcast, Coles went over menus served at state dinners. In 2018, when President Emmanuel Macron of France dined at the White House, the kitchen served fine foods like spring lamb and Carolina golden rice. A dinner at Windsor Castle with King Charles in September 2025 featured organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in zucchini. Wolff noted Trump likely ate "not a lick" of such cuisine, instead having a burger beforehand and spending dinner picking at his food and chatting.

This is par for the course for Trump. Wolff noted Trump is so obsessed with fast food that passengers on Trump Force One often find bags of fast food waiting on their seats as a "perk" of the job. According to Wolff, Trump also has a habit of feasting on hot dogs on the golf course, and one thing Trump eats to satisfy his sweet tooth is vanilla Häagen-Dazs ice cream. Wolff interviewed Trump during his 2016 campaign and found ice cream and virtually nothing else in his freezer.