The 7 Best Costco Online Saving Deals In January 2026
Costco is already known for some pretty incredible deals — the members-only warehouse retailer is one of the best places to shop for items in bulk. Whether you're shopping at Costco as one person or as a large family, there's always a score to be found, from Kirkland wine to your favorite snack.
Even if you feel like you're getting a good price when you step into the warehouse (especially if you remember to look in the middle of the Costco store), there's another tip to keep in mind. As a Costco member, you should check the store's website as well, where there are exclusives.
These deals are comprehensive, ranging from electronics to grocery staples. Many of these items are online-only deals and must be shipped directly to your household. We did the hard work for you and rounded up seven of the best food deals you can find on Costco's website for January 2026.
10 pounds of Mahi Mahi
This 10 lb pack of individually portioned mahi mahi filets is definitely one of the month's best Costco deals. Originally listed at $279, it's currently on sale for $80 off.
This lean whitefish is packaged boneless and skinless, so it's ready to use right out of the package once thawed. Because the filets are individually wrapped, they can be used as needed, whether you want to grill, steam, or turn them into fish tacos.
If you haven't eaten this fish before, mahi mahi is a tropical fish that has a slightly sweet flavor and doesn't have an overwhelming brininess. The mahi mahi is shipped frozen with dry ice, so it's important to put it in the freezer right away once it arrives. This item has a 4.7-star rating on Costco's website, with one customer review stating, "It's great tasting firm white fish filets that are versatile for many recipes."
Almond Cow Plant-Based Milk System
If you're vegan or avoid drinking dairy, the Almond Cow Complete Plant-Based Milk System is currently on sale for $199.99, which is $50 off its original price of $249.99. Boxed and bottled alternative milks are just fine, but homemade cashew milk is a lot fresher and more flavorful.
Making your own nut milks can be a pain with prep and clean up, but the Almond Cow Plant-Based Milk System allows you to make 48 ounces of nut milk in one minute. All you need to do is add water, a cup of nuts or seeds, and press a button, and you have fresh plant-based milk when you need it.
The system includes the Almond Cow Milk Maker, a branded Almond Cow 60-ounce glass jug, a cleaning brush, small glass bottles for creamer, and a recipe book. There is a limit of 5 Almond Cow Systems per member for this online-only item. If you're wondering if this kitchen gadget is worth buying, it gets a 4.6-star rating from 193 reviews.
Pulp & Press 48-Pack Organic Cold-Pressed Wellness Shots
If you're wanting to start the new year with healthy habits, Costco is offering a 48-pack of Pulp & Press Organic Cold-Pressed Wellness Shots for $99.99, $30 off the original price of $129.99. This makes each shot a few cents over $2. The pack includes two flavors: wheatgrass (with pineapple, lemon, ginger, and spirulina), and ginger (with apple, lemon, and turmeric). All the ingredients in the juice shots are organic, and the juice contains no added sugars.
Each shot only contains 2.4 ounces, so don't expect these to be full drinks. Pulp & Press offers normal-sized juices and juice cleanse sets if you're looking to sip on something larger — these options don't have a deal at the moment though.
For this online item, note that orders won't ship over the weekend, but only Monday through Wednesday with a 2-day delivery due to the juice being perishable. This online item gets a 4.5-star rating with 63 reviews, with customers sharing that they enjoyed the flavor and the juice was more palatable than other brands.
Luxe Bites Sweet and Savory Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board
Making a charcuterie board can be fun — but it can also be labor-intensive for a large group. If you are hosting guests or have an upcoming party, you might want to consider the Luxe Bites Sweet and Savory Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board on Costco's website. It's $149.99, $50 off its original $199.99 price.
This large platter serves 12-15 people and includes four different cheeses and six cured meats; expect to find premium options like truffle pecorino, red wine-infused cheese, and applewood salami. Aside from meat and cheese, the variety of dried fruits, nuts, and sweets found on this board is impressive. It also comes with Bonne Maman mini jams, olives, cornichons, marcona almonds, bagel chips, cookies, chocolate-covered fruit, and brownies.
If you want to know how truly large this board is, it weighs 19 pounds. Note that if you're planning to order it for a party, it arrives two to three days after ordering through UPS 2nd Day Air, but express shipping is available if it's needed sooner. This item gets a 4.5-star rating, with customers saying it's great for a family on a holiday.
Full Thread Greek Saffron
The world's most expensive spice, saffron, is currently on sale online at Costco. A 14-gram jar of Full Thread Greek Saffron from Pacific Plaza Imports is $59.99, $20 off its original $79.99 price.
What makes this jar so special? The saffron is full thread, which means it hasn't been ground or cut up. It's grown in the north of Greece, and the threads are hand-selected for quality assurance. The quality is also significant; this saffron has a certified color score of 200+, which means it has the brightest color and strongest aroma. This product has been lab-tested for its potency and purity, and comes delivered with a certificate.
Once the product has been delivered, it has an 18-month shelf life and should be stored in a cool, dry area. It's important to note that no returns are available for this product. If you need a little more convincing to put money down on a pricey spice, the rating for this product is impressive, receiving a 4.7-star rating from 2,132 reviews.
Cedar Planked Salmon Portions
For a quick, healthy weeknight meal, stocking your freezer with Cedar Planked Salmon Portions is a smart choice. Currently on Costco's website, the salmon is priced at $139.99, for $50 off of the usual $189.99 price tag. The deal gets you 7.5 pounds of Atlantic salmon that's separated into 20, six-ounce portions packaged on a pre-soaked cedar plank, with each serving containing 18 grams of protein.
The salmon is not precooked, but it is seasoned and sauced with flavors of orange, ginger, and Applewood. It comes shipped frozen, but no preparation is needed before cooking it, besides thawing. Then, it can be baked in the oven or grilled for 20 minutes, and the cedar flavor is infused while the salmon cooks.
Once ordered from Costco's website, the salmon will arrive two to three business days later. Out of 113 reviews, this product gets a 4.2-star rating, with one customer reviewing stating, "Dinner party for 10 and the Salmon was the star of the show. Wonderful marinade."
Nutrient Survival Powdered Milk Six-pack
This final deal definitely isn't a fine food or gourmet product, but it's something essential to keep stocked. The Nutrient Survival six-pack of powdered milk is currently $129.99, $70 off the original $199.99 price. The six cans provide 360 total servings of nonfat milk that has the addition of 21 essential nutrients and 20 vitamins, plus minerals. There are no artificial flavors added, and each serving contains six grams of protein.
As an emergency food, the powdered milk can be stored away for up to 25 years. Or it could also be used for camping trips or for those who do not live close to a grocery store. Once needed, all you have to do is mix two tablespoons of the powder with water, and it's ready to drink.
With 35 reviews, this product gets a 4.3-star rating. Most customers agree that it's a very convenient product to keep on hand, with one writing on the Costco website, "Super easy to use — I have fresh milk on demand. Great on cereal and as is. Looking forward to baking with it."