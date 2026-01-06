The 7 Best Costco Online Saving Deals In January 2026

Costco is already known for some pretty incredible deals — the members-only warehouse retailer is one of the best places to shop for items in bulk. Whether you're shopping at Costco as one person or as a large family, there's always a score to be found, from Kirkland wine to your favorite snack.

Even if you feel like you're getting a good price when you step into the warehouse (especially if you remember to look in the middle of the Costco store), there's another tip to keep in mind. As a Costco member, you should check the store's website as well, where there are exclusives.

These deals are comprehensive, ranging from electronics to grocery staples. Many of these items are online-only deals and must be shipped directly to your household. We did the hard work for you and rounded up seven of the best food deals you can find on Costco's website for January 2026.