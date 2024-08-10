11 Best Deals At Costco If You're Shopping For One

The retail giant Costco Wholesale first opened its doors in 1983 in the city of Seattle, Washington. Nowadays, however, the company is far from being confined to just one geographical location. Costco has well over 800 locations to its name worldwide, and its various appliances, groceries, paper products, and more fill the kitchens, closets, and pantries of consumers all around the globe.

If you're one of these loyal card-carrying Costco shoppers, you've likely come to the realization that purchasing the company's bulk-style products can save you money in the long run ... but we're here with some additional knowledge for you to chew on (alongside you favorite Costco Danish flavor, of course). Costco has a few deals, discounts, and perks — some of them more highly publicized than others — that stand out for being especially budget-friendly. Pull out your shopping list: From double packs of bakery muffins to behind-the-counter ground beef to uncooked cookies for a steal, here are 11 of some of the best deals to be found at Costco.