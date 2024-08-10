11 Best Deals At Costco If You're Shopping For One
The retail giant Costco Wholesale first opened its doors in 1983 in the city of Seattle, Washington. Nowadays, however, the company is far from being confined to just one geographical location. Costco has well over 800 locations to its name worldwide, and its various appliances, groceries, paper products, and more fill the kitchens, closets, and pantries of consumers all around the globe.
If you're one of these loyal card-carrying Costco shoppers, you've likely come to the realization that purchasing the company's bulk-style products can save you money in the long run ... but we're here with some additional knowledge for you to chew on (alongside you favorite Costco Danish flavor, of course). Costco has a few deals, discounts, and perks — some of them more highly publicized than others — that stand out for being especially budget-friendly. Pull out your shopping list: From double packs of bakery muffins to behind-the-counter ground beef to uncooked cookies for a steal, here are 11 of some of the best deals to be found at Costco.
The $0.97 markdown deal
Since, as a general rule, Costco's aisles of seemingly endless products are listed at prices lower than what you'd find at your average grocery store due to the company's bulk-style business model, finding discounts on top of these pre-established lower prices can be a bit of a challenging feat when it comes to shopping at the wholesaler. However, we have some good news: markdowns do, in fact, exist ... you just need to know how to read the fine print.
It's a not-so-secret secret known to employees and experienced Costco shoppers who are — thankfully for the rest of us — spreading the word on the online discussion platform, Reddit. If an item's price tag ends in $0.97 (rather than the standard $0.99), it is code for a markdown, and usually indicates that the store is trying to clear space quickly for new products. This means that those select items ending in $0.97 are being actively discounted, and that the price is likely the lowest it will ever be on that particular good. Costco, however, will not announce the change or label the item's clearance status; bargain shoppers must simply be in the know to reap this reward. Now you are.
The post-holiday deal
Just as we consumers prepare for the epic holiday get-togethers by stocking up on food and presents, warehouses like Costco do, too. In preparation for the onslaught of shoppers seeking ingredients for pies, a new string of Christmas lights to brighten their homes, or the latest toys to place under their trees, Costco packs its warehouses even tighter than usual with goods come the holiday season.
But what happens after the holiday rush is over? Sure, some years the majority of the inventory might be cleared out — but if it's been a lighter year as far as holiday shopping goes, what happens with the piles of perishable produce or the pallets of inflatable snowmen taking up space on the warehouse floor? That's right: they go on sale. And if you want significant savings, hit Costco following the holidays. Since the company is highly motivated to clear stock, you'll reportedly find some extreme discounts on goods — especially in the produce season. In 2023, the internet was lit up with reports by consumers sharing shockingly low post-Thanksgiving prices on veggies and fruit — and one Redditor posted a picture that featured whole bags of potatoes listed at an almost unbelievable $1 each. While we realize these particular deals may only come around a few times a year, they're just too good not to mark our calendars for.
The six bottle liquor deal
Let's be honest: Building up your personal liquor collection or wine bar can be an expensive undertaking. Costco, however, can be a godsend not only in regard to selection on bottles, but to price as well, with shoppers routinely praising its rates on various whiskeys, wines, and more. But the savings need not stop at the standard lower price tag on your favorite hard beverage. According to consumers on online platforms, there exists a way to save even more money during your next drink run — and, in a rather exciting twist, it actually involves filling your cart with even more bottles.
Numerous shoppers across Reddit have divulged that at select Costco warehouses, there is a discount available on wine and liquor that is activated if you buy six bottles at a time. They don't have to be all the same product, either: The deal is considered a mix-and-match, so whether you opt for all wine bottles, liquor handles, or an assortment of both, the discount will apply. It's worth noting, however, that this offer appears highly dependent on warehouse location, in part determined by the liquor laws of the particular state in which each Costco resides. Still, this one is worth a little research prior to your next shopping trip. You never know; you might just be one of the lucky few able to score on this little-known opportunity for extra savings.
The two-pack bakery deal
While the deliciousness of Costco's baked goods is generally not up for debate among shoppers, the policy surrounding their purchase certainly is. Costco has a well-known, slightly controversial two-pack policy on its bakery department's muffins, bagels, Danishes, and others. If you select one six-count pack for purchase, you are required to pair it with another six-pack — putting the total number of bakery treats you'll be taking home at 12.
But while some consumers gripe about this two-pack policy upheld by Costco, insisting they have no room for so many in their kitchens or their stomachs ... it really is an incredible deal from a financial standpoint. Take the muffins, for example. The price tag slapped onto each box of six at the warehouse is not for that single box alone — it ropes in the second one. The muffin price, which hovers anywhere from $7.99 to $9.99 depending on location, therefore applies to 12 ... not just the six many consumers expect when they first pick up a package. This puts each gargantuan muffin at under a dollar each — a price you'll be hard-pressed to find at a standard grocery store. If you're still concerned with the amount you'll receive having to buy double bakery products, however, never fear. We have tips for how to freeze and defrost your Costco baked goods for later. With the two-pack policy and the use of your freezer, you'll be saving on sweets in no time.
The restaurant gift card deal
With the price of dining out having become so steep, restaurant gift cards have become an appreciated token to be tucked away within birthday cards or thank you notes that bring joy to many consumers craving some fare from their favorite chain restaurant. And if you're planning on gifting a beloved grandparent or coworker a credit to their preferred eatery in the near future, Costco is the place to go. Not only does the celebrated wholesaler offer a large variety of popular restaurant gift cards — it does so at a discounted rate.
Unbeknownst to many, Costco sells much of its gift card inventory at cheaper rates than the worth of the actual card. For example, it's common to see a $75 gift card priced at $50 at Costco, or a $100 valued card going for the price of $80. While the exact details as to how this pricing platform is established and how it plays out between Costco and its partnering restaurants in real time have not been made public, plenty of speculation exists. Many surmise that Costco likely purchases the gift cards from its partners in bulk, thus locking in a cheaper rate for both itself and for its loyal customers. Whatever the method, we certainly aren't complaining. This deal is one for the books ... or should we say, the wallet.
The floor model deal
It's no secret that Costco has an impressive array of large scale products out for display on its floor at any given time. From Traeger grills to refrigerators to kids' outdoor play structures to full patio furniture sets, finding a bargain on a big purchase at your local warehouse is certainly attainable. However, if some more extreme savings on these larger appliances is what you're after, you may want to hold off just a little while longer on that grill that's been on your to-buy list.
According to shoppers, buying the display item (otherwise known as the floor model) off the floor at Costco can bring with it some massive savings. One lucky consumer on Reddit shared their experience on a thread under r/Costco, claiming that they had purchased a Traeger grill ordinarily priced at over $1000 for only $200 at their local warehouse — all because it was the floor model. Similar situations have been reported across the online platform, so it appears that checking back every few weeks to see if that item you've been eyeing has a floor model price tag attached is worth the effort. However, it's important to be aware that Costco reportedly will not sell the floor model of any product until all of its inventory in the back is cleared out — so your timing will have to be perfect on this one to score big.
The chub deal
There's no getting around it: meat is expensive. Although Costco offers consumers a way to stock up on large amounts of chicken, ground chuck, or pork loins for their deep freezers at a more economical price, all of those burger sleeves and ground beef packs can add up quickly ... even at the bargain bulk wholesaler. That's why this next way-to-save on our list is so beneficial for the carnivorous Costco shopper: it involves some extra-large, cheaper-than-normal packs of ground beef.
According to alleged employees and avid shoppers on platforms such as Reddit and Facebook, Costco's 10 pound chub is a lesser-known, lower-fat ground beef option offered exclusively behind the counters at Costco's meat department. While the normal ground beef packs sitting out for sale in the meat section are made up of chub (which refers to tube-packaged ground beef) mixed with extra-fatty, ground up steak trimmings to create the familiar 88% to 12% fat ratio, the regular chub without the added fat is available for purchase, as well — in massive 10 pound tubes. The chub tubes are reportedly priced at around $2.99 a pound, which is nearly a dollar less per pound than the standard, higher-fat Kirkland ground beef packs. However, you'll have to ask the butchers to get your hands on a chub tube, as it isn't a product generally put out for display at the warehouse.
The Primo bottled water deal
Being a card-carrying Costco member comes with many understated services that consumers may or may not be aware of, such as home and auto insurance, a tech support line, or access to cheaper prices on vehicles. One of these perks involves jugs of water delivered right to your doorstep or office — specifically, refreshing, filtered water from the famous Primo Water.
Little do many shoppers know, the water company Primo and Costco Wholesale have an established partnership which allows for Costco members to access a discount on Primo's bulk water dispensers and jugs. Using your Costco membership, you can go to the third-party service website, and place your order for a Primo dispenser for your home or business space and lock in a price lower-than-standard — and have the jugs, as well as subsequent future refills, delivered. "I get it delivered once a month," outlined a user on Reddit under r/Costco. "Paid a $20 deposit for the dispenser. Delivery fee is $10. Each 5 gallon bottle is $6.99. I can change the delivery date and/or quantity as needed. I'm happy with it." This could be an incredible service for offices, gyms, or for those simply needing a respite from poor tap water in their homes. If you have a need for bulk drinking water but want to save some of your hard-earned cash, this is the best of both worlds; so be sure to pull out your Costco card prior to ordering from Primo.
The hot dog deal
If there's one deal at Costco that hasn't gone overlooked, it's the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo from the company's food court. Devoured by throngs of hungry shoppers every day in food courts across the globe, the beloved food combo has been active since the 1980s. Though it seems unbelievable, the price has not risen once since the deal's inception ... and according to recent confirmation by the company, there are still no plans to raise the rate of the hot dog despite inflation rearing its ugly head.
If the Costco corporation did raise its rates on the combo to adequately meet inflation, the deal would sit at around $4.40 in 2024, NPR reports in a recent article. However, experts believe that the wholesaler is choosing to hold the price where it is for a reason. Although it may put them slightly in the negative as far as profits go, it wins them the loyalty of shoppers. Giving customers a financial "win" where doable can work wonders for a company's public relations strategy — and in the case of Costco, it makes eaters want to return to its food court again and again. As it stands, we're not sure you're going to find a better deal on a half-pound hot dog and a 20-ounce soda with free refills anywhere else in today's fast food world — so keep Costco in mind the next time you forget your lunch on the counter.
The frozen dough deal
Is there anything that hits the spot like a chocolate chip cookie from Costco's bakery? Though undoubtedly mouth watering, the 24-count boxes of Kirkland fresh-baked cookies seem to disappear quickly on our counters when the whole family is involved in eating them ... leaving many of us with the feeling that the boxes just don't come with enough in them. However, there might be a solution to your problem to be found for a major deal behind the bakery counter at select warehouse locations.
Unbeknownst to many, Costco sells bulk boxes of sheets of uncooked Kirkland chocolate chip cookie dough, available for purchase upon request at the bakery department. Filled with a whopping 120 pre-shaped morsels, these delicious dough balls are ready to be placed on a baking sheet and prepared to your heart's content. But we haven't even presented the best part yet: the price of these boxes is reportedly around $22.99, putting each cookie at the astonishingly low rate of about $0.19 each. The bad news, however? This product is not available everywhere. According to online consumer admission, while these boxes of frozen cookies are commonplace at Canadian Costco locations, they are only found sporadically in American ones — making the scoring of this particular deal highly dependent on location.
The anything-Kirkland deal
Kirkland Signature is Costco's very own in-house grocery brand, and it produces everything from coffee to olive oil to tortilla chips and beyond. As you peruse the warehouse, you'll likely notice that — in true grocery-store-brand fashion — the price tags of the Kirkland offerings will be lower than their brand-name counterparts. This makes opting for Kirkland an obvious money-saving move, but if you've never tried the brand, you may wonder ... how is the quality? Will you be sacrificing taste or good ingredients for dollars saved — and is it worth it?
Never fear; we're here to confirm that it is. Costco started Kirkland in 1995 with the intention of creating products of the same or superior quality to expensive brand-name options at a more affordable price. Kirkland items are held to a high standard as far as ingredients and taste — and this is evidenced by its impressive array of organic, non-GMO products and countless positive reviews by satisfied consumers. "It's all I ever buy," raved a shopper on Reddit under a post discussing some of Kirkland's fan-favorites, such as its cashews, maple syrup, or cheese selection. One thing's for sure: The Kirkland brand is the most wide-spread deal offered at Costco, and filling your cart with its items is guaranteed to save you a buck. We doubt you'll be disappointed with what your bring home — and when your wallet and taste buds are both happy, it's the most satisfying feeling in the world.
Methodology
To create our list of some of the best deals to be found at Costco Wholesale, a mix of online employee admissions and helpful consumer tidbits posted to social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, Tik Tok, and others were taken into account. Costco's official website was consulted for confirmation as applicable, as well as reputable reporting websites such as NPR, WTHR, Britannica Money, and Business Insider. It's important to note, however, that deals can be highly dependent on location, and discounts at one Costco may vary greatly from the discounts found at another.