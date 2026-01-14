The Historic NYC Steakhouse Anthony Bourdain Said Modern Spots Can't Replicate
In a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan, the late Anthony Bourdain said that "you learn a lot about someone when you share a meal together" (via Scoop). So, when you consider Bourdain's passion for food, you can trust his favorite old-school restaurants the next time you want to dine with a special someone. Out of those spots, it's an old-school steakhouse in New York City that the celebrity chef thought was hard for other establishments to compete with: Keens Steakhouse.
Located in Midtown Manhattan, Keens Steakhouse (originally Keens Chophouse) has been around for over a century. Bourdain dined there in a 2009-episode of "No Reservations, and his admiration for the restaurant had mostly to do with its classic dishes and old-school aesthetic.
According to Bourdain, newer steakhouses just can't do it like Keens when it comes to food and ambience. You won't find dishes based on trends or fusions of cuisines, setting it apart from up-and-coming steakhouses. New spots also can't compete with its authentic memorabilia, like pipes used by presidents hanging from the ceiling, vintage oil paintings, and wooden walls.
How to order at Keens Steakhouse like Anthony Bourdain
You might want to order a meal just like Anthony Bourdain if you're visit Keens Steakhouse, considering his knack for selecting good food. On the "No Reservations" episode, he opted for a jumbo shrimp cocktail with a horseradish-heavy cocktail sauce. (It will set you back $29.) Bourdain also recommended the mutton chops ($73), steak, creamed spinach, and hash browns. A glass of fine wine or a cocktail to wash it down also seems like a good idea to us. Other stand-out dishes include lobster salad, filet mignon, oysters Rockefeller, and Dover sole.
Opened in 1885 by theatrical producer Albert Keen, the restaurant has decades of history that predate Bourdain's visit. The institution nearly closed in 1978 but was saved by investments from restaurateur George Schwarz. Today, it's owned by Tilman Fertitta, who purchased it in 2024.
Famed patrons include Babe Ruth, Teddy Roosevelt, and even Albert Einstein. Despite its old-school aesthetic, the restaurant remains relevant, boasting nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram. Keens also won the James Beard Foundation's 2013 America's Classic Award.