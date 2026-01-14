The Historic NYC Steakhouse Anthony Bourdain Said Modern Spots Can't Replicate

In a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan, the late Anthony Bourdain said that "you learn a lot about someone when you share a meal together" (via Scoop). So, when you consider Bourdain's passion for food, you can trust his favorite old-school restaurants the next time you want to dine with a special someone. Out of those spots, it's an old-school steakhouse in New York City that the celebrity chef thought was hard for other establishments to compete with: Keens Steakhouse.

Located in Midtown Manhattan, Keens Steakhouse (originally Keens Chophouse) has been around for over a century. Bourdain dined there in a 2009-episode of "No Reservations, and his admiration for the restaurant had mostly to do with its classic dishes and old-school aesthetic.

According to Bourdain, newer steakhouses just can't do it like Keens when it comes to food and ambience. You won't find dishes based on trends or fusions of cuisines, setting it apart from up-and-coming steakhouses. New spots also can't compete with its authentic memorabilia, like pipes used by presidents hanging from the ceiling, vintage oil paintings, and wooden walls.