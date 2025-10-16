14 Old-School Restaurants That Stole Anthony Bourdain's Heart
Anthony Bourdain was beloved for his brutal honesty, dry humor, and impeccable taste in food. The chef, author, and television host — known for his long-running series "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" and other shows including "A Cook's Tour," "The Layover," and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" — was an unmatched storyteller who celebrated diverse people and cultures, and particularly the food associated with them. He made a name for himself by traveling the world and sampling bites that ranged from street-cart snacks in Vietnam to three-Michelin-star meals from Le Bernardin in New York. As a result, this open-minded host was no stranger to tasting some of the best food there is.
And while it may seem like the fine-dining, white-tablecloth experiences would top his list of good meals, he also had a love for more classic eats. Approachable, no-fuss, no-frills restaurants were right up Bourdain's alley. From deli counters in New York City to bistros on street corners in Paris, discover Bourdain's favorite old-school restaurants.
Katz's Delicatessen
Situated on Manhattan's Lower East Side, Katz's Delicatessen is a New York institution. First opened in 1888 by the Iceland brothers (and later acquired by the Katz family), it is known for its behemoth sandwiches stacked sky-high with mouth-watering deli meats like pastrami or corned beef. While many restaurant industry experts and layfolk alike flock to this iconic location (one of the oldest delis in NYC) for their sandwiches and sides, there's another icon who was outspoken in his love for Katz's: Anthony Bourdain.
"When you're the best — and everybody agrees that you're the best, and has always felt you're the best, you tend to stay open. [Katz's] is an institution in the best sense of the word," Bourdain said. "They do it right here," he added. While the pastrami on rye and its late-night hours — perfect for night-owls, line cooks, and other restaurant employees who work long shifts — were a major appeal for Bourdain, it was also the deli's atmosphere. As he wrote in Lonely Planet's "A Moveable Feast" (via The Guardian): "These remaining eateries, though perhaps no longer 'culturally relevant', and certainly not 'hip' ... are in fact what make New York special."
Burns Original BBQ
Texas barbecue is not just food — it's an art. The meat is slow-cooked over wood or charcoal in open pits all night long, keeping it moist and tender. But in East Texas, they have their own regional variant. Seasoned with a spicy dry rub like all Texas BBQ, East-Texas style is finished with a tomato-based barbecue sauce that delivers a perfectly sweet and smoky flavor. And no one does East-Texas barbecue like Burns Original BBQ.
At this Houston institution, ribs, brisket, homemade link sausage, slow-cooked pork and beef ribs, and gigantic baked potatoes are all mouth-wateringly good — and they even craft their own beverages like cola and cream soda. Though the restaurant began with Roy Burns selling food out of the back of his pick-up truck, the restaurant has grown in fame, attracting food legends like Anthony Bourdain and pop-culture icons like Beyoncé and Oprah. On an episode of his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain headed to Acres Homes, Texas, to visit Burns Original BBQ. Though no longer run by the founder, Roy Burns, his son and grandchildren are carrying on his legacy by making, as described by Bourdain, "some of the best East-Texas style BBQ you can find."
Keens Steakhouse
Tucked away on an unassuming midtown Manhattan street, Keens Steakhouse is almost as synonymous with New York City as the Empire State Building (which is just a few blocks north). The restaurant first opened in 1885, near New York's bustling theater district, and became a haunt for actors, writers, and producers. Over the years, Keens continued to attract celebrities, politicians, and other influential diners.
On an episode of his TV series "No Reservations," Anthony Bourdain visited this establishment and claimed that modern steakhouses can't achieve anything nearly as authentic. Rife with history and outfitted with what we today deem as steakhouse classics, such as leather banquets, old wood, and oil paintings, Keens isn't a performative imitation of the real thing. It is the real thing, according to Bourdain. The jumbo shrimp cocktail, steak, and classic sides like creamed spinach and hash browns are the stars of the show. The jaw-dropping steaks are not only huge but, in Bourdain's words, "unimprovable."
Chili John's
Unlike many other restaurants on this list, Chili John's never made an appearance on any of Anthony Bourdain's many shows, like "No Reservations" or "Parts Unknown." But that didn't diminish his love for this iconic LA establishment. "It's really cheap thrills," Bourdain told Thrillist. "Delicious, about as not-fancy as you get. It's not hipster chili. It's ground meat, you know, just really good. Slopped on top of some beans and rice. It was delicious."
Located in Burbank, California, this diner serves up exactly what the name implies: chili. With beef, chicken, turkey, and vegetarian varieties, there's something for everyone. And you can get your chili with all the classics — cheese, sour cream, and jalapeños — but they also have some unexpected combos, like a spaghetti base (a la Cincinnati's signature Skyline Chili) or overtop of a burger. For those with more traditional tastes, you can also get fan-favorites like chili dogs or chili fries .
Russ & Daughters
In New York, Jewish delis can be found on nearly every street corner. While there are plenty of places to choose from, there are few as iconic as institutions like Russ & Daughters. First opened in Manhattan's Lower East Side in 1914, this spot is still serving up the dishes that put it on the map, like bagels and lox, latkes, and chopped liver. Though they've expanded their offerings (with additions like halvah ice cream or farm egg omelets), the original location has maintained its old-school New York charm, and this commitment to its history is part of what attracts foodies like Anthony Bourdain.
As Bourdain told National Geographic in 2015, "If I'm recommending a place, I send people to Russ & Daughters or Barney Greengrass because deli is something uniquely great that we do in New York, better than anyone else, by my estimation." He even included it in his list of 13 places to eat before you die in a 2009 issue of Men's Health magazine. If that's not a seal of approval, we don't know what is.
Johnnie's Beef
Chicagoans have a lot of opinions about where to find the best Italian beef. One Windy City favorite, which was thrust into the limelight in 2022 thanks to the popularity of the television show "The Bear," is the roast beef sandwich. But an Italian roast beef sandwich is not just any roast beef sandwich. The beef is seasoned with Italian herbs and thinly sliced, before being topped with giardiniera or roasted peppers. It's served on a long roll, and sometimes dipped in the jus before serving.
Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood, Illinois, has been serving up these signature sandwiches since 1946. This establishment almost looks frozen in time from the outside, but don't let the retro, slightly shabby exterior fool you. According to Anthony Bourdain, it's dishing out the best Italian beef in the Chicago area. It's counter-service, no frills, and cash-only. But the old-school spot is a must on Bourdain's hit list when in Chicago. As he told Thrillist, "Either on my way into town or out of town, I'm going Italian beef at Johnnie's."
Barney Greengrass
In "A Cook's Tour" by Anthony Bourdain, the famed chef and food writer, he proclaimed that Barney Greengrass has "the best breakfast in New York, in fact the best breakfast in the universe." This Jewish deli, which first opened in Harlem in 1908 before moving to the Upper West Side in the late 1920s, is known for its smoked sturgeon, and its eponymous proprietor was nicknamed the "Sturgeon King" in the late 1930s. The restaurant is still family-run to this day, with a third-generation Greengrass at the helm.
Alongside the iconic sturgeon, it also offers many other Eastern European Jewish classics like chopped liver, lox, knishes, and noodle pudding. Everything is so good, in fact, that it was awarded a James Beard Award in 2006 as "An American Classic." The only problem in Bourdain's estimation? There are so many good things on the menu that it makes it difficult to decide. The smoked sturgeon was his pick alongside nova, eggs, and onions. After indulging in his breakfast, Bourdain said, "If God made anything better, he kept it for himself."
Scott's Bar-B-Que
On an episode of his television series "Parts Unknown," Anthony Bourdain visited Rodney Scott at his South Carolina barbecue joint, Scott's Bar-B-Que. Located about an hour and a half outside of Charleston, this barbecue spot is a no-frills, old-school establishment. Started in 1972 by Ella and Roosevelt Scott, the joint is now run by their son, Rodney. This revered pit master has put Scott's on the map as one of the premier BBQ joints in the country, winning awards and accolades aplenty. Scott appeared on "Chef's Table" and is even the proud recipient of a James Beard award.
As Bourdain put it, Scott's Bar-B-Que is serving up "some of the finest whole-hog barbecue there is." The menu is simple, with just pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked ribeye, and pit-cooked hogs on offer. But don't let the limited variety fool you. One bite of the slow-cooked pork, vinegar-y barbecue sauce (different from Carolina barbecue's classic mustard-based variety), and white bread combo has diners immediately understand why Scott's is so well-known.
Corner Bistro
Corner Bistro in Manhattan's Greenwich Village is a mainstay for New Yorkers and tourists alike. Perfect for lunch, dinner, or late-night eats, the bar hasn't changed much for nearly 20 years, which gives it that classic, old-fashioned New York ambiance that's almost impossible to recreate. The no-frills bar has a can't-be-beat selection of affordable beers, but the real attraction? The burgers.
On a 2003 episode of A Cook's Tour, Anthony Bourdain waxed poetic about the delicious, no-frills burger at Corner Bistro. The classic Bistro burger is a half-pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. They also offer a basic cheeseburger and hamburger for those with simpler tastes, and while at first glance the burgers might seem relatively basic, it all boils down to the taste. Even celebs like Andy Cohen have gone on record claiming that they're serving up the best burgers in New York. And according to Bourdain, this joint's burgers are "robust, honest, greasy, and good."
Le Dôme Café
Anthony Bourdain had a very particular fondness for Paris, being of French descent himself. From his first book, "Kitchen Confidential," to his multiple television series, he continually referenced the City of Lights as a spot with mouth-watering cuisine on every corner.
And there's one spot he returned to time and time again: Le Dôme Café. He visited the restaurant in an episode of "No Reservations" in 2005 and again in an episode of "The Layover" in 2012, taking us along with him to the Montparnasse neighborhood in Paris to indulge in this classically Parisian spot's seafood. In his book, "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" (published posthumously from interviews and existing writing), he even claims it's the premier seafood restaurant in Paris (via TimeOut).
Regardless of the food, the ambiance alone attracts visitors. Situated on a picture-perfect Parisian street corner, its outdoor seating and floor-to-ceiling glass front windows give Le Dôme Café an immaculate European vibe impossible to recreate elsewhere. The interior follows suit, and its dark wood, plush banquettes, and brass accents are the perfect backdrop for the restaurant's most well-known dishes.
Antoine's Restaurant
Antoine's Restaurant isn't just famous for being beloved by food critics like Anthony Bourdain. The oldest restaurant in New Orleans, this establishment has been serving up food in New Orleans since 1840, cementing it in the French Quarter's food culture. Alongside being known as the inventor of oysters Rockefeller, its French-Creole cuisine epitomizes the cultural melting pot that is the Big Easy.
Bourdain visited Antoine's Restaurant on an episode of "No Reservations," showcasing the restaurant's return in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. He tucks into decadent dishes "from another era" like oysters foch (cornmeal-crusted oysters topped with foie gras and a rich sauce Colbert) and pompano pontchartrain (grilled pompano topped with butter-poached crab and a white-wine sauce). Alongside the food, the service at Antoine's is equally old-school. "This is some old-style service going on here," Bourdain explained in the episode. Some third-generation wait staff have dedicated their entire careers to working at this legendary establishment, adding to the classic feel.
St. John
For a man like Anthony Bourdain, who tasted some of the best bites in the world, it should have been difficult to identify what he'd choose as his last meal on earth. But, surprisingly, he was able to pick it easily. He told My Last Supper that the "roast bone marrow with parsley and caper salad, with a few toasted slices of baguette and some good sea salt," from St. John in London, would be the last bite he'd like to enjoy in this world (served alongside a Guinness, of course).
The restaurant's simple interior boasts clean white walls and simple wooden chairs, allowing the food to take center stage. Run by chef Fergus Henderson, one of Bourdain's long-time friends, it serves iconically English dishes like roast Welsh lamb or potted venison, although the menu changes regularly to showcase seasonal ingredients. Though the British may not always be recognized for their food, this restaurant is one exception.
Bistrot Paul Bert
Unlike Anthony Bourdain's other favorite Parisian spot, Le Dôme Café, Bistrot Paul Bert has a bit more of a homey feel. Colorful tile flooring and patterned walls covered with art and photographs greet diners upon entering. It doesn't have the crisp, immaculate feel of an upscale French brasserie; instead, it has a rough-around-the-edges charm that gives it a more old-school, local air.
But this unexpected ambiance doesn't detract from the quality of the food. Bistrot Paul Bert epitomizes classic French cuisine. Beef tartare, filet de boeuf, and steak frites are all on offer, giving visitors the opportunity to indulge in authentic French dining. When Bourdain visited this bistro on an episode of "The Layover," he opted for its signature dish: steak au poivre. While the food may not be fancy (the Michelin Guide describes it as "tasty dishes prepared without frills"), it is definitely delicious and satisfying.