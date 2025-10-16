14 Old-School Restaurants That Stole Anthony Bourdain's Heart

Anthony Bourdain was beloved for his brutal honesty, dry humor, and impeccable taste in food. The chef, author, and television host — known for his long-running series "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" and other shows including "A Cook's Tour," "The Layover," and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" — was an unmatched storyteller who celebrated diverse people and cultures, and particularly the food associated with them. He made a name for himself by traveling the world and sampling bites that ranged from street-cart snacks in Vietnam to three-Michelin-star meals from Le Bernardin in New York. As a result, this open-minded host was no stranger to tasting some of the best food there is.

And while it may seem like the fine-dining, white-tablecloth experiences would top his list of good meals, he also had a love for more classic eats. Approachable, no-fuss, no-frills restaurants were right up Bourdain's alley. From deli counters in New York City to bistros on street corners in Paris, discover Bourdain's favorite old-school restaurants.