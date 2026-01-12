Michael Symon's Favorite Frozen Pizza Is The Least Pretentious We Can Think Of

As a chef, restaurateur, and former co-host of ABC's "The Chew," Michael Symon has become a trustworthy, respected voice among celebrity chefs. At times, he has used that voice to weigh in on pizza. Despite his Cleveland roots, Symon thinks New York-style pizza is as good as it gets. His slice of choice comes from New York City institution John's. As Symon stated on Instagram, "I have a lot of 'favorite' pizzas in America, and many may be its equal, but certainly none are better than John's of Bleeker St." High-quality and cooked in coal-fired ovens, the pies from this place might sound like a far cry from another one of Symon's favorites.

When it comes to frozen pizza, the chef's top choice is about as casual as it gets. According to Food & Wine, Symon's favorite frozen option is Stouffer's Pepperoni French Bread Pizza. Some may consider it lowbrow, but Stouffer's can definitely pack a punch, both in flavor and nostalgia. It's considered by many to be a perfectly delightful '90s-style pizza that's still delicious today. Symon is a fan of bold flavors (via Kitchen Works) and likes to amp up the taste of this frozen classic with hot honey.