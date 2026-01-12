Reheat That Rotisserie Chicken Like This For A Homemade Taste
Store-bought, whole rotisserie chicken has become a rather ubiquitous but delicious treat these days. They come perfectly cooked, super tender, and juicy, sometimes with just right crispy skin. Even if you're of the cardless, non-member contingent and can't weigh in on the hot cultural debate of Costco vs. Sam's Club rotisserie chicken, you can probably find a downright delectable spit-roasted chicken at your local supermarket. When choosing a rotisserie chicken at the store and prepping it to eat right away, there are some rotisserie chicken hacks you need to know.
But if you're not using your rotisserie chicken to feed an entire family, you're most likely going to end up with leftovers, and we have a plan for them. Save the remaining meat to create whole new flavors by reheating it in a sauce or marinade. It's another one of the innovative ways to use leftover chicken, and it's super easy to do. Even if it comes out of the fridge a little dry, a quick marinade and a warm-up in the oven or a hot pan can breathe new life into that sleepy bird. You can go with tried and true recipes and tastes, or take it as an opportunity to cook with some new, unfamiliar flavors.
How to turn leftover rotisserie chicken into a whole new meal
You'll want to use a fairly neutral rotisserie chicken for a relatively blank canvas, because an overly herbaceous or seasoned chicken may clash with whatever flavors you choose to add. One of the simplest preparations is a pulled chicken barbecue sandwich. Simply heat up your cold shredded chicken with the barbecue sauce and add it to a bun. A little extra chicken stock, vinegar, and brown sugar in the sauce won't hurt, and you can top the sandwiches with coleslaw, just as you would pulled pork.
You can make a quick blend of fresh, chopped garlic, Italian herbs, and olive oil and saute leftover chicken in the mix for just a few minutes. Use it to top pasta or bake it over a halved baguette with some cheese on top. Try some pepper flakes or fresh chopped parsley to expand the flavor, or mix in some breadcrumbs for more crunchy texture. A similar preparation can be great for chicken tacos, just swap the Italian herbs for add cumin and hot sauce.
You can take your leftover chicken the stir fry route with a garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and oyster sauce marinade. You'll simply need to saute your veggies in a bit of oil until slightly softened. You can even make a simple sweet and sour chicken: Just cook the bare ingredients and mix it with sweet and sour sauce at the end. Leftover rotisserie chicken is great at picking up whatever flavor you choose to throw down, so try a little experimentation. You can use it in most cubed or shredded chicken recipes, just don't cook it as long as you'd cook the raw stuff.