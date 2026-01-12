Reheat That Rotisserie Chicken Like This For A Homemade Taste

Store-bought, whole rotisserie chicken has become a rather ubiquitous but delicious treat these days. They come perfectly cooked, super tender, and juicy, sometimes with just right crispy skin. Even if you're of the cardless, non-member contingent and can't weigh in on the hot cultural debate of Costco vs. Sam's Club rotisserie chicken, you can probably find a downright delectable spit-roasted chicken at your local supermarket. When choosing a rotisserie chicken at the store and prepping it to eat right away, there are some rotisserie chicken hacks you need to know.

But if you're not using your rotisserie chicken to feed an entire family, you're most likely going to end up with leftovers, and we have a plan for them. Save the remaining meat to create whole new flavors by reheating it in a sauce or marinade. It's another one of the innovative ways to use leftover chicken, and it's super easy to do. Even if it comes out of the fridge a little dry, a quick marinade and a warm-up in the oven or a hot pan can breathe new life into that sleepy bird. You can go with tried and true recipes and tastes, or take it as an opportunity to cook with some new, unfamiliar flavors.