The Best Store-Bought Snickerdoodle Cookies, Hands Down

If snickerdoodles are your go-to cookie to satisfy your sweet tooth, you might already have a chosen store-bought brand for those times when making them from scratch isn't in the cards. But, for those who don't already have a preferred option, we sought out and ranked the best store-bought snickerdoodle cookies to save your hard-earned cash. Out of the eight store-bought cookies we tried, we chose Tate's Bake Shop as the one you should keep in your cart.

Tate's Bake Shop of Southampton, New York, took the top spot in our ranking of store-bought snickerdoodles partly because of the thin, crispy texture that's different from a traditional snickerdoodle. The next-level flavor also outweighs that it's not a soft, chewy cookie like usual. Plus, you can still expect a similar taste to the bakery's other cookies at its core. Perhaps one downside is the price (just under $6), but it's well worth it. It's not just us who think Tate's Bake Shop snickerdoodles are top tier; the cookies have a 4.7-star rating on the company's online store.