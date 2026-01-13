The Best Store-Bought Snickerdoodle Cookies, Hands Down
If snickerdoodles are your go-to cookie to satisfy your sweet tooth, you might already have a chosen store-bought brand for those times when making them from scratch isn't in the cards. But, for those who don't already have a preferred option, we sought out and ranked the best store-bought snickerdoodle cookies to save your hard-earned cash. Out of the eight store-bought cookies we tried, we chose Tate's Bake Shop as the one you should keep in your cart.
Tate's Bake Shop of Southampton, New York, took the top spot in our ranking of store-bought snickerdoodles partly because of the thin, crispy texture that's different from a traditional snickerdoodle. The next-level flavor also outweighs that it's not a soft, chewy cookie like usual. Plus, you can still expect a similar taste to the bakery's other cookies at its core. Perhaps one downside is the price (just under $6), but it's well worth it. It's not just us who think Tate's Bake Shop snickerdoodles are top tier; the cookies have a 4.7-star rating on the company's online store.
What to know about Tate's Bake Shop snickerdoodles (and other options if you can't snag a bag)
What gives Tate's Bake Shop snickerdoodles that buttery texture and delicious taste? According to the company's website, it doesn't take much. The cookie's core ingredients are simply flour, butter, brown sugar, sugar, egg whites, milk, cinnamon, salt, and a couple of other mix-ins. Sometimes, simple is best. The brand also claims to use high-quality ingredients, potentially justifying the higher price point. The cookies are also certified kosher, and pack just 140 calories for two cookies.
You don't have to live near Southampton to taste these snickerdoodles. They're sold at various stores across the country, including big box retailers such as Target. For those who have a hard time finding a bag, the second-best option in our ranking is Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed snickerdoodles (which also happen to be cheaper). Sometimes homemade is best, so you can also bake a batch of our snickerdoodle cookies or pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies when you have more time.