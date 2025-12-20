Grocery Store Snickerdoodle Cookies Ranked

Snickerdoodles, those old-fashioned cookies with the wacky name, are vintage background players in the world of baked treats. Regardless of their lesser status, they always seem to hold their own when stacked up against better-selling competitors. If you think of them as sugar cookies bursting with cinnamon goodness and rich flavor to spare, you can easily imagine where they fit on the cookie family tree.

If you've forgotten how tasty snickerdoodles are — or if you've never made the discovery — there are several bakery-fresh and pre-packaged brands that give the humble vintage snack plenty of presence in grocery chains around the U.S. But what if you were to lay them all side-by-side to see how each one tasted in comparison to the others? Would you find out they all taste pretty much the same, or would there be a distinct spectrum of possibilities leading you in a definite direction toward snickerdoodle satisfaction?

I did a cookie run to all the grocery stores and boutique shops in my area to find all the snickerdoodles I could get my grubby little hands on. And in the grand tradition of happily consuming too much sugar, I bit into the whole lot to figure out where the best snickerdoodles lie and how much they'll set you back if you choose to indulge. Here's the rundown as my taste buds dictated it.