Can You Trust 'Local Catch' Shrimp At Restaurants?

Seeing the phrase "locally caught" on a seafood restaurant menu is attractive — if you order this dish, that means you're supporting local fishermen and getting the opportunity to taste a regional specialty. Yet, can you actually trust that label? Unfortunately, "locally caught" is up there with vague and misleading phrases like "all natural" — it's not always true. And when it comes to shrimp, this claim can often be straight-up fraud.

In an ABC News 4 video report, it was found that in Charleston, South Carolina, a city famous for its seafood and shrimp industry, 90% of sampled restaurants were not serving locally caught shrimp as they claimed. At the 44 restaurants targeted in the investigation, a majority were serving imported, farm-raised shrimp, and only four restaurants were actually using locally caught shrimp. While retailers must label the country of origin for shrimp under federal law, this does not apply to restaurants. Those who make false origin claims (as well as implied claims), however, are in violation of the law under the Federal Trade Commission.

This issue is not unique to the Low Country. Gulf states like Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Florida are home to huge shrimp industries. In this region, USA Today reported that a food safety company called SeaD Consulting found that the two cities with the greatest amount of mislabeling were Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, Florida. Out of the 44 restaurants that were tested, 96% were serving imported shrimp; only two restaurants truly served locally caught shrimp.