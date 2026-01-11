The Popular Costco Gift That's Always Non-Returnable
Shopping at Costco for gifts, no matter the occasion, is a good idea, but there's one important thing to know. While most in-store and online purchases, including electronics, appliances, and clothing, are covered by Costco's "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee," allowing members to receive a full refund, gift cards, ticket items (such as admission to movies and sporting events), and Costco Shop Cards, are final sales once purchased. While Costco Shop Cards can't be refunded, they can still be used to buy anything in-store or online (a great source for exclusive deals).
One reason gift cards are usually non-returnable is that they're treated much like cash. Once funds are loaded, they're hard to trace, which is why scammers often target them. And unlike credit cards, gift cards don't usually offer fraud protection, meaning refunds or reversals are rare if something goes wrong. The same thing goes for ticket items purchased through Costco, so keep that in mind before purchasing.
Why buying gift cards at Costco is smart
Beyond everyday essentials like fresh produce (which can be returned) and bulk items, the selection of gift cards and ticket items offered makes shopping at Costco even more convenient, even though they can't be returned. If the recipient enjoys dining out at places like Fogo de Chao, Texas de Brazil, Outback Steakhouse, and others, picking up a gift card from Costco is ideal. Costco also offers special discounts. For example, two $50 e-gift cards, a $100 value, cost just $79.99 (a savings of $21). Other dining gift card options may include two $25 e-gift cards (a $50 value) for $39.99 (a savings of $11). The same goes for gift cards sold at Costco for retailers like Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Gap.
When it comes to entertainment, Costco currently sells gift cards to fun-for-all destinations like Dave & Buster's, Top Golf, Bowlero, Main Event, Lucky Strike, Chicken N Pickle, and Pop Stroke. Movie tickets for Cinemark Theatres and Regal Cinemas are also available to purchase and include a $50 e-gift card for $39.99. Additional discounts include ticketed sports events, theatrical shows, festivals, attractions, and theme park admissions to Legoland California and Universal Studios Hollywood.