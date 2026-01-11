The Popular Costco Gift That's Always Non-Returnable

Shopping at Costco for gifts, no matter the occasion, is a good idea, but there's one important thing to know. While most in-store and online purchases, including electronics, appliances, and clothing, are covered by Costco's "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee," allowing members to receive a full refund, gift cards, ticket items (such as admission to movies and sporting events), and Costco Shop Cards, are final sales once purchased. While Costco Shop Cards can't be refunded, they can still be used to buy anything in-store or online (a great source for exclusive deals).

One reason gift cards are usually non-returnable is that they're treated much like cash. Once funds are loaded, they're hard to trace, which is why scammers often target them. And unlike credit cards, gift cards don't usually offer fraud protection, meaning refunds or reversals are rare if something goes wrong. The same thing goes for ticket items purchased through Costco, so keep that in mind before purchasing.