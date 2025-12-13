Can You Return Costco Produce?

Costco is legendary for its legions of devoted fans. These passionate club members routinely fill their carts with hundreds of dollars' worth of the chain's discounted electronics, home goods, and, of course, bulk-sized food and beverage products. Among the many reasons Costco has won such loyalty is a generous policy. As it turns out, it applies to nearly everything — including produce.

Broadly, Costco offers its members what it terms a "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee" on every product it sells, with limited, defined exceptions. Fresh produce isn't among them, meaning the chain promises a full refund if customers aren't satisfied with their purchase for any reason. This is typically true even if the food is partially consumed.

Although the policy suggests that products bought in person must be returned in person, this guideline may not extend to food. On Reddit, employees generally suggest that customers don't need to bring the unsatisfactory item back with them (particularly if it's spoiled), while some suggest taking a picture before discarding it or calling your local warehouse to verify.