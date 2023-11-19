Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Lobster

Lobster is expensive at restaurants, and when you consider how easy it is to prepare at home, the price hardly seems worth it. Lobster doesn't need loads of bells and whistles to make it delicious, at least not according to Jeff McInnis, Chef/Partner at Root & Bone Miami, Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar, and Stiltsville Fish Bar, who says that overcomplicating things is one of the most common mistakes when cooking lobster.

"Keep it simple!" he says. "Butter, sea salt, and lemon are all you need to dress a lobster. Don't overdo it."

Indeed, there are only a few ways a home cook might err when cooking lobster at home. The first, according to Isamar Leal, Chef Creative Director for Pasión Miami and Florida Education Institute, is not proceeding promptly enough. To this advice, Chef Jonathon Sawyer of Kindling adds a few tips regarding the humane slaughter of the crustacean, which should always be bought live. Home cooks, he says, "never kill them quickly & humanely. A quick stab through the back of the skull is globally recognized as the best option."

While cooking this shellfish is surprisingly simple, the most difficult thing to get right when it comes to lobsters is sourcing them. Although many supermarkets have a lobster tank, choosing the right one can be tough for the uninitiated. Luckily, we talked to several culinary professionals, and they shared their lobster best practices. Our experts are here to highlight the most common mistakes everyone makes when buying lobsters.