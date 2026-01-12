The Oldest Eatery In California Started Serving Before It Was Even A State

Tadich Grill survived far more than multiple owners, locations, and name changes. Despite many hardships, from the Great 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and Fire, World Wars, the Great Depression, and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic, none of these tragedies stopped the restaurant from thriving. John Tadich hired Tom Buich to work for him in 1913, and despite some kerfuffles that led to Buich being temporarily fired, the Buich family still owns and operates the restaurant today. When it comes to the menu offerings, Tadich Grill is currently led by Executive Chef Adriano De La Rosa.

The American restaurant has an extensive menu, a full bar, and a selection of wines and beers. For food, some of the appetizers that stand out are its Dungeness crab cocktail, marinated calamari salad, and smoked king salmon. The entrée selection is also seafood-forward, with offerings like swordfish steak, filet of sole, and mesquite charcoal-broiled meats, like filet mignon, served with herbed new potatoes and a vegetable to complete the meal. There are also daily specials and house specials such as veal parmesan and seafood cioppino, sides like garlic bread, and desserts, of course.

Local food critics say the quality of the restaurant's food varies, while other reviews give it a mid-range score. However, customer experiences shared on Yelp are relatively positive, garnering a 4-star rating based on more than 3,000 reviews. More into quaint eateries than old-school options? San Francisco is home to several of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in California, including Basa Seafood Express.