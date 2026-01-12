The Oldest Eatery In California Started Serving Before It Was Even A State
You might not know about the oldest restaurant in every state — but there's an interesting fact about the longest-running eatery in California that might fascinate your foodie brain. The oldest restaurant in the state actually predates California itself, because it's been around before The Golden State came to be. It's called Tadich Grill, and it was opened by a trio of Croatian immigrants in 1849. You can still sit down at a table there today.
Tadich Grill is currently located on California Street in San Francisco, but it's not the original location. It started as Coffee Stand on Long Wharf and moved locations multiple times due to the city's redevelopment before settling in its current location in 1967. In addition to its location changes, its name also changed. The restaurant became Tadich Grill around 1912, in honor of longtime owner John Tadich. For a little clarity, California didn't become the 31st state until September 1850, just about a year after this historic eatery was formed.
What to eat at Tadich Grill, California's oldest restaurant
Tadich Grill survived far more than multiple owners, locations, and name changes. Despite many hardships, from the Great 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and Fire, World Wars, the Great Depression, and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic, none of these tragedies stopped the restaurant from thriving. John Tadich hired Tom Buich to work for him in 1913, and despite some kerfuffles that led to Buich being temporarily fired, the Buich family still owns and operates the restaurant today. When it comes to the menu offerings, Tadich Grill is currently led by Executive Chef Adriano De La Rosa.
The American restaurant has an extensive menu, a full bar, and a selection of wines and beers. For food, some of the appetizers that stand out are its Dungeness crab cocktail, marinated calamari salad, and smoked king salmon. The entrée selection is also seafood-forward, with offerings like swordfish steak, filet of sole, and mesquite charcoal-broiled meats, like filet mignon, served with herbed new potatoes and a vegetable to complete the meal. There are also daily specials and house specials such as veal parmesan and seafood cioppino, sides like garlic bread, and desserts, of course.
Local food critics say the quality of the restaurant's food varies, while other reviews give it a mid-range score. However, customer experiences shared on Yelp are relatively positive, garnering a 4-star rating based on more than 3,000 reviews. More into quaint eateries than old-school options? San Francisco is home to several of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in California, including Basa Seafood Express.