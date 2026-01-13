Matthew McConaughey's Favorite Food Is Actually A Basic Condiment

Matthew McConaughey is the quintessential cool guy, but his favorite food is actually pretty down to earth. During his appearance on the Two Bears One Cave Podcast (via YouTube) with comedians Tom Segura and Burt Kreischer, Kreischer — a known foodie of sorts — took the opportunity to geek out with McConaughey over their shared love of one of America's most beloved condiments: ketchup.

"I love ketchup," the actor gushed, "I put ketchup on my ketchup." He later divulged that his friend even made him a red T-shirt with this slogan printed on it. When asked about the craziest thing he's doused in ketchup, he seemed almost overwhelmed with potential answers. "What have I not put ketchup on?" He began to list off a few items, noting scrambled eggs, which is one of the more controversial ways people use ketchup. (Though this is not nearly as weird as the story Kreischer told about squirting ketchup on his hand before a long flight, letting it dry, and slowly licking it off.)

McConaughey revealed that his love affair with ketchup started as a child, when he would use it to conceal his mother's lack of cooking skills. "The boiled okra, nobody in the family liked it. But man that's where the ketchup became my friend cause I had to drown that s***." However, he notes that the children were allowed one "throw up food" which they would never be made to eat. His was boiled squash. For everything else, there was ketchup.