The Big Red Flag Lurking Underneath That Rotisserie Chicken

It's no secret that rotisserie chickens are extremely popular, and one of the major reasons is convenience. They offer you a chance to snag a quick, easy meal — often for under $10. With the cost of grocery store chicken and other foods rising in recent years, a pre-cooked dish for an affordable price is just so tempting. That being said, not all rotisserie chickens are created equal. If you notice one soaking in a large pool of liquid, it's best to pick a different bird.

Rotisserie chicken sits under a heat lamp for long hours, which keeps the meat nice and warm but also has considerable downsides. When meat is left continually exposed to elevated temperatures, it will eventually dry out. Excessive liquid is among the biggest red flags to look out for when buying a grocery store rotisserie chicken. This means a lot of moisture has already leaked, translating into a dry dinner.

Most grocery store rotisserie chickens have timestamps somewhere on the packages. Checking when the food was cooked can help you avoid snagging a dried-out bird. As a general rule of thumb, steer clear of any poultry approaching the four-hour mark or chickens that lack timestamps altogether.