The Biggest Red Flags To Look Out For When Buying A Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie chickens have become a grocery store staple, especially in recent years, and sales have skyrocketed into the hundreds of millions at stores like Costco. You may have grabbed a rotisserie chicken and some pre-made sides from your deli for a quick weeknight meal, or bought it to use as a shortcut in other dishes. In fact, there's loads of genius tricks for using up your leftover chicken, so it is a cost-effective purchase as well as a tasty one. Rotisserie chickens are also known for being a healthier option than their fried counterparts — although it is worth reading into the nutritional information in more detail before you purchase from a store.

Advertisement

If you have sampled enough rotisserie chickens, chances are that you have also had some lackluster poultry purchases as well as some standout ones. While it may seem like all rotisserie chickens are basically the same when they are loaded into the glass serving cases, there is some technique behind finding the perfectly moist chicken. Read on to find some of the biggest rotisserie chicken red flags to look for next time you are at the grocery store, as well as some tips for picking the best bird.