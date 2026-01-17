The One Chicken Cut Chick‑fil‑A Relies On For Every Sandwich

Let's face it, the chicken at fast food restaurants is sometimes suspect. If you've ever wondered what's really in your fast food chicken order, you're not alone — McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and many others have come under fire for selling chicken diluted with soy or other additives. Fortunately, for quality poultry, you can count on Chick-fil-A. The popular quick-service chain serves authentic, boneless chicken breast meat, according to its website.

While white meat chicken is now pretty standard at many fast food restaurants, biting into gray, grisly, or just plain fake chicken is still a risk, particularly at chains that don't specialize in poultry. Chick-fil-A, however, prides itself on serving only chicken (no beef) and is dedicated to using breast meat, which is one of the juiciest and plumpest cuts.

The chain also assures that its chicken doesn't contain any fillers and is raised with No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM) — the chain switched from No Antibiotics Ever to NAIHM in 2024. Not only are all of the chicken sandwiches made with boneless breast meat, but Chick-fil-A's chicken nuggets are bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast as well.