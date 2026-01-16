The Common Marinade Mistake That Leads To Chewy Shrimp

Steak and poultry marinades usually contain an acid component (like citrus juice or vinegar), a fat component (like oil or dairy), salt, other seasonings, and sometimes even something sweet to balance it all out. The acid helps tenderize the meat, and the fat aids with the distribution of fat-soluble flavors into the meat while helping to retain moisture. However, marinate your meat for too long and the acid is in danger of breaking down the proteins too much so they become mushy or stringy.

But this all works a little differently with shrimp, where you need to be even more careful with an acidic marinade. While an acid-heavy marinade will still break down the proteins in shrimp, it creates the opposite result, texture-wise. Rima Kleiner, a registered dietitian and blogger, touched on this dynamic when explaining to Mashed why shrimp tastes better at a restaurant: "Acid breaks down the proteins in shrimp, which can make the shrimp tougher if in vinegar or citrus juice for too long."

Acids create a chemical reaction in proteins called denaturation — basically meaning that it changes the shape of the protein compound. In shrimp this means the protein bonds tighten, water is expelled, and the shrimp's exterior becomes tough and chewy, even more so when placed under (or above) heat.