Why Shrimp Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

When your steaming plate of fried shrimp or butter-soaked bowl of shrimp scampi works its way over to your table at your favorite restaurant, your mouth probably starts to water in anticipation. And for good reason — these delicious shrimp dishes are prepared to perfection, making them memorable and highly sought-after meals showcasing the United States' most popular seafood.

While the dish may seem effortlessly delicious as it's set down in front of you, creating a masterful shrimp dish takes a lot of thought, preparation, and planning — all which happens at a restaurant before you even sit down to dine. Chefs spend years honing their craft, learning tricks of the trade, and experimenting with new techniques that result in these delectable shrimp dishes. So it's only natural that home cooks may be wondering, "How can I recreate my favorite restaurant-quality shrimp meals?"

We spoke with experts to learn some of the insider secrets restaurants use in their kitchens to make shrimp taste so delicious. They lend advice on how home chefs can achieve the same taste and quality in the comfort of their own kitchens. Read on to discover their top recommendations to achieve restaurant quality and learn how to elevate your favorite shrimp dishes to a whole new level.

