Sydney Sweeney's Comfort Food Of Choice Couldn't Be More Relatable

It turns out that when it comes to mac and cheese, Sydney Sweeney's tastes are far from bougie. She specified in the People interview that her cheesy noodles of choice were Kraft mac and cheese. She even doubled down on her preferences when a dietitian claimed on Instagram that they worked with the actress and got her to swap the comfort food out of her diet plan. Sweeney commented on the post, saying, "I don't know you and Kraft mac and cheese is for life" (via The Independent).

Sweeney's favorite way to enjoy hot dogs, however, is a lot more controversial. In a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, she confessed to eating them without any toppings. That apparently didn't sit well with some people, as she revealed in a later interview with Toronto Sun: "I didn't know it was such a thing until recently when I said it in an interview and people attacked me and I was like, 'I can't do anything right'. I just like a plain hot dog!"

To be perfectly fair to Sydney Sweeney, there's no "correct" way to enjoy comfort food. So if plain hot dogs make her happy, who are we to judge? Besides, this all came up because of a photo of her enjoying the legendary Dodger Dog, one of the very best foods at an MLB ballpark ever, while catching Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. The only thing that would've made that glizzy more perfect was if the LA Dodgers won that day.