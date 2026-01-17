Sydney Sweeney's Comfort Food Of Choice Couldn't Be More Relatable
Celebrity comfort foods fall pretty much everywhere on the spectrum between "relatable" and "what even is that?" For every chicken nugget lover like Katy Perry (who likes hers in an oddly specific way), there are also the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and her chili pizza sandwich, a Frankensteinian creation that blends chili, noodles, and pizza. Actress Sydney Sweeney's comfort food picks are firmly on the "relatable" end, featuring two timeless, everyday dishes most of us have enjoyed for years: mac and cheese and hot dogs. The star of "The Housemaid" shared this info in a 2023 interview with People magazine, saying, "Sometimes I'll find myself making hot dogs and mac and cheese on a late night and watch a movie." She described both foods as "childhood staples."
The Hollywood star's choice might be even more common than you expect. According to a 2025 report by consumer intelligence platform Tastewise, mac and cheese is the number one comfort food in the U.S. (although it tops Mashed's list of comfort foods people would give up). It's got nostalgic appeal and is highly customizable. While hot dogs might not make everyone's list of craveable comfort foods, they've been a part of many childhoods, and that makes them plenty relatable as-is.
How Sydney Sweeney enjoys her favorite comfort foods
It turns out that when it comes to mac and cheese, Sydney Sweeney's tastes are far from bougie. She specified in the People interview that her cheesy noodles of choice were Kraft mac and cheese. She even doubled down on her preferences when a dietitian claimed on Instagram that they worked with the actress and got her to swap the comfort food out of her diet plan. Sweeney commented on the post, saying, "I don't know you and Kraft mac and cheese is for life" (via The Independent).
Sweeney's favorite way to enjoy hot dogs, however, is a lot more controversial. In a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, she confessed to eating them without any toppings. That apparently didn't sit well with some people, as she revealed in a later interview with Toronto Sun: "I didn't know it was such a thing until recently when I said it in an interview and people attacked me and I was like, 'I can't do anything right'. I just like a plain hot dog!"
To be perfectly fair to Sydney Sweeney, there's no "correct" way to enjoy comfort food. So if plain hot dogs make her happy, who are we to judge? Besides, this all came up because of a photo of her enjoying the legendary Dodger Dog, one of the very best foods at an MLB ballpark ever, while catching Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. The only thing that would've made that glizzy more perfect was if the LA Dodgers won that day.