It is a quiet comfort to know that wherever you travel in the world, you can go to any McDonald's and find a familiar, fairly standardized menu. That said, McDonald's in other countries also offer fast food versions of local flavors, often as burgers reflecting regional tastes and culinary trends. While you can't purchase these items in the U.S., if you find yourself in South Korea, you can get a "Shrimp Beef Burger." This burger consists of a breaded shrimp patty, a beef patty, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and a spicy, creamy sauce on a toasted bun.

The Shrimp Beef Burger is an example of "surf 'n' turf," which combines seafood and red meat for a main course. McDonald's takes this a step further by forming the shrimp into a patty before breading and deep-frying it, giving a welcome, warm crunch that contrasts with the smoother bite of beef. The burger is then finished off with the requisite toppings, the classic McDonald's sesame seed bun, and the aforementioned special sauce popularly known as "Toowoomba sauce" in South Korea.