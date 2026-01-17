Stop Dunking Cookies In Milk When This Alternative Hits So Much Harder

We're not ones to argue that cookies and milk taste great together. Dunking a freshly baked cookie into an ice-cold glass of milk is a perennially popular pairing, but there's also no denying that cookies and milk are a kid's treat. Sure, there's nothing wrong with adults indulging in their childhood favorites, but sometimes you want something with a little more of an edge. In such cases, might we recommend cookies and Baileys Irish Cream?

Made from a delicious and boozy mix of whiskey, dairy, chocolate, and vanilla, Baileys Irish Cream is a frequent addition to Christmastime cocktails. It is also a well-known way to give your coffee or coffee cocktail a sweet kick. The rich flavor, combined with a moderate 17% alcohol-by-volume content make it a fun companion for many a treat, cookies included.

It is perfectly acceptable (and even easy) to drink Baileys neat. The taste is palatable on its own, no chasers required. So, if you're looking for a dessert with a little buzz, pour yourself a glass of Baileys and give your cookie a dunk.