Stop Dunking Cookies In Milk When This Alternative Hits So Much Harder
We're not ones to argue that cookies and milk taste great together. Dunking a freshly baked cookie into an ice-cold glass of milk is a perennially popular pairing, but there's also no denying that cookies and milk are a kid's treat. Sure, there's nothing wrong with adults indulging in their childhood favorites, but sometimes you want something with a little more of an edge. In such cases, might we recommend cookies and Baileys Irish Cream?
Made from a delicious and boozy mix of whiskey, dairy, chocolate, and vanilla, Baileys Irish Cream is a frequent addition to Christmastime cocktails. It is also a well-known way to give your coffee or coffee cocktail a sweet kick. The rich flavor, combined with a moderate 17% alcohol-by-volume content make it a fun companion for many a treat, cookies included.
It is perfectly acceptable (and even easy) to drink Baileys neat. The taste is palatable on its own, no chasers required. So, if you're looking for a dessert with a little buzz, pour yourself a glass of Baileys and give your cookie a dunk.
Baileys and cookies pair in more than one way
Love dunking your cookies in a glass of Baileys? Then double down. Baileys can be used as an ingredient in cookies and a whole host of baked goods. For instance, add a few tablespoons of Baileys Irish Cream to a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe for a little extra flavor. Keep in mind that most (but not all) of the alcohol content will burn off due to high cooking temperatures. These cookies won't get you tipsy, but that's where your glass of Baileys for dunking comes into play.
The combination of Baileys Irish Cream and cookies is gaining traction, with some companies leaning into the concept for marketing purposes. In November 2025, New York City's Funny Face Bakery partnered with Baileys Irish Cream to create what it called "dunk-ready cookies." Just in time for the holidays, Funny Face released the Baileys Swap the Small Talk Pack, a special offering of sugar cookies decorated with funny answers to intrusive questions often posed by nosy relatives. The bakery encouraged patrons to pair the cookies with Baileys Irish Cream or their favorite Baileys-based cocktails.