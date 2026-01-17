Can You Really Return Spoiled Meat To Aldi?

Most people know Aldi for its unbeatable prices on a wide variety of food items. Not everyone, however, may be aware of the discount grocery store's generous return policy. Indeed, Aldi shoppers can even return opened, spoiled meat to the store. It's this policy that puts Aldi on the list of grocery store chain's with the best return policies.

Aldi-exclusive brand meat is backed by the store's Twice as Nice Guarantee, which, according to its website, signifies that, "If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of any product, we will gladly replace the product AND refund your money." With this double return/refund, in a way, Aldi is paying you for the hassle of having to return to the store.

Note that this policy is only applicable for Aldi-exclusive food items and does NOT apply to national brands, non-food Aldi Finds items, alcohol, and issues not related to quality (the store's website does indicate that you can receive the Twice as Nice replacement and refund if you bought a product and you "don't like it," thus it appears that "quality" is up for interpretation). For your reference, the main Aldi-exclusive meat brands include Kirkwood, Simply Nature, Never Any!, and Fremont Fish Market. Bear in mind that if you purchase meat from a national brand, you can still return it for a refund or replacement (you just won't receive both).