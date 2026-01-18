Trump's Fixation On Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream: 'There Was Nothing Else In The Refrigerator'
When it comes to presidents who love their ice cream, Joe Biden comes to mind, with this sweet treat being the not-so-surprising food in the former president's fridge. Biden is not the only ice cream fiend to occupy the Oval Office, though. According to Michael Wolff, author of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," the current president is a huge fan of Häagen-Dazs ice cream.
Speaking on a Daily Beast podcast, Wolff stated, "Ice cream is a very important component of the Trump diet." He went on to recall how, back in 2016, he visited Trump's Beverly Hills home during his then seemingly long-shot presidential bid. When Trump showed him the contents of the refrigerator, Wolff stated it was filled with around 30 pints of Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream. "There was nothing else in the refrigerator," Wolff said.
According to Wolff, Trump took a pint out and began to eat the ice cream straight from the container, eating "every last bit of it." As Trump's 2016 campaign progressed, the then-presidential hopeful kept up these eating habits. Häagen-Dazs strawberry and vanilla ice cream became a staple on the road. Whenever Trump stayed at a hotel, he always needed two quarts of Häagen-Dazs ice cream in the mini-fridge.
Donald Trump shared Häagen-Dazs with a world leader and a tech mogul
Donald Trump might be the pickiest eater in presidential history, and some world leaders actually alter their country's cuisine to Trump's liking when he makes international appearances. When Trump has the chance to pick the food, he errs towards childish tastes. In a 2018 meeting in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Häagen-Dazs ice cream was served during a working lunch.
In 2025, Trump invited tech billionaire Elon Musk to sleep in the White House's Lincoln Bedroom. Trump called Musk during the night, encouraging him to help himself to ice cream from the kitchen. Musk ended up eating an entire carton of Häagen-Dazs. The visit was controversial, to say the least. Musk, then head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), enjoyed a luxurious stay shortly after slashing millions of federal jobs, often to vital humanitarian programs. Plus, Trump's and Musk's eating habits stood in stark contrast to Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again initiative. "Don't tell RFK," Musk joked to journalists regarding his binge (via the Washington Post).
While Häagen-Dazs is a Trump favorite, other ice cream brands are not simpatico with the Commander-in-Chief. Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry's, is an outspoken critic of President Trump and U.S. military support of Israel. In 2021, Ben & Jerry's became furious with its parent company, Unilever, for selling its ice cream in Israel against the founders' wishes. Greenfield resigned in 2025, over concerns that Unilever would muzzle the brand's ability to speak out against the Trump administration.