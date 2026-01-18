Trump's Fixation On Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream: 'There Was Nothing Else In The Refrigerator'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to presidents who love their ice cream, Joe Biden comes to mind, with this sweet treat being the not-so-surprising food in the former president's fridge. Biden is not the only ice cream fiend to occupy the Oval Office, though. According to Michael Wolff, author of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," the current president is a huge fan of Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

Speaking on a Daily Beast podcast, Wolff stated, "Ice cream is a very important component of the Trump diet." He went on to recall how, back in 2016, he visited Trump's Beverly Hills home during his then seemingly long-shot presidential bid. When Trump showed him the contents of the refrigerator, Wolff stated it was filled with around 30 pints of Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream. "There was nothing else in the refrigerator," Wolff said.

According to Wolff, Trump took a pint out and began to eat the ice cream straight from the container, eating "every last bit of it." As Trump's 2016 campaign progressed, the then-presidential hopeful kept up these eating habits. Häagen-Dazs strawberry and vanilla ice cream became a staple on the road. Whenever Trump stayed at a hotel, he always needed two quarts of Häagen-Dazs ice cream in the mini-fridge.