The 2 Kentucky Bourbon Brands President Truman Preferred Most

In many ways, U.S. presidents are ordinary people who enjoy regular things, like indulging in their favorite types of alcohol. For President Harry S. Truman, this alcohol was bourbon, and not just any type. The 33rd president was partial to two brands in particular, both still found on liquor store shelves: Old Grand-Dad and Wild Turkey.

As its name suggests, Old Grand-Dad has been around for quite a while. It was first bottled nearly 150 years ago in 1882 by Colonel R.B. Hayden, the grandson of iconic Kentucky whiskeymaker Basil Hayden Sr. Although the brand has changed hands over the years (and is now part of the Jim Beam family of spirits) and additional versions have been added, much of the production process has stuck to the same ingredients and principles over the generations. This means whiskey drinkers today can enjoy much the same experience that Truman in the White House did decades ago. That includes aromas of vanilla and spices, a spicy flavor base with notes of caramel, and a sweet finish evoking brown sugar.

Truman's other favorite, Wild Turkey, also has roots tracing back to the 19th century, although it didn't earn its name until 1940, a few years before Truman took office. With a mash bill heavier on corn than the notably rye-infused Old Grand-Dad, it offers a notably light nose of caramel and vanilla, a sweet-spicy mixture on the palate, and a subdued rye and cinnamon finish.