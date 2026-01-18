The Everyday Kitchen Storage Item That Rarely Gets Cleaned

You've vacuumed the spaces on the side of the fridge, cleaned the garbage disposal using TikTok's divisive hack of hot water and ice, and wiped down all the cabinet handles. You felt like you were done, but there's an item you might have overlooked while cleaning the kitchen – and maybe you've never addressed it before. Next time you do a deep dive in kitchen sanitation, don't forget to tackle the cutlery tray.

Why would a cutlery tray get dirty in the first place? After all, you should only be putting clean forks, spoons, knives, and maybe some other assorted utensils in there. The thing is, the drawer that holds the tray gets opened many times a day, making it susceptible to airborne particles and dust. These drawers are normally close to the countertop, so spills, drops of sauce, coffee grounds, and crumbs can easily make their way in.

Have kids (or messy adults) in the house? Dirty or sticky hands could be reaching into this tray and leaving residue. If you're in the middle of cooking or baking and quickly grab a utensil, you might reach into the drawer and unintentionally leave behind oil or batter. Additionally, if your dishwasher struggles to clean everything, you may be putting slightly dirty utensils back in the drawer. It's also possible that you won't realize this tray needs to be cleaned until you visibly see the accumulation of grime over months or even years.